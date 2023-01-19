Calm your living space with these four design elements

Candles, candles, candles

A great way to make the home a more soothing place is to light candles. It’s an aromatic answer to a multi-sensory problem. However, interior designers are taking advantage of it all the same.

“In the morning, I like to light candles in the kitchen and living room and let them burn until evening,” Co-founder, principal designer and chief creative officer of Metal + Petal, Jade Joyner, told Better Homes & Gardens. “It creates a soothing ambience while adding a little luxe to my day.”

Declutter the mess

While it may not be as fun as decorating your new favorite room, decluttering the more visually overwhelming areas of a home can do wonders for mental health.

“Few things create mental unrest like clutter,” Houston-based designer Marie Flanigan told Veranda. “Spend time cleaning out unused items for donation, and invest in appealing organizational tools like woven baskets, oversize clear jars, and drawer inserts.”

Muted and bright colored walls

Environmental psychology has shown that the color of a home’s walls can have a significant impact on personal comfort. For a calmer environment, consider utilizing bright, yet muted colors.

“Research suggests that we feel cooler in cooler-toned rooms and warmer in warmer-toned rooms, regardless of the actual temperature, so this is one way to steer a space to your comfort zone,” Toby Israel, and environmental psychologists expert, told The Washington Post.

“The colors that are relaxing to look at are not very saturated and relatively bright,” expert Sally Augustin added.