Here is how to properly clean your gutters

Snag a gutter scoop to scrape out that gutter debris once you are on your ladder. Once you have removed all of the big pieces of debris, use a garden hose to flush out the smaller leftover pieces.

If the leftover debris is getting stopped up in your gutter’s downspout, unwind a metal coat hanger and use it to gently push the debris through to the bottom of the downspout.

According to Clean Break Home Services, you should clean out your gutters at least one or two times each spring and fall. The more rain your area receives, however, the more often you should consider cleaning out your gutters.

If you hear dripping from your gutters, that is often a telltale sign that it is time to give them a good cleaning out. It is also a good practice to clean them out after any major storms, as strong winds can blow debris into your gutters.