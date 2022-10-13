Here is how to properly clean your gutters

As the leaves litter your yard throughout the fall, the need to clean your gutters will only rise. It’s an important part of home maintenance that can have some serious consequences if neglected.
According to realtor.com, neglected gutters can cause roof damage during the winter, basement flooding, mold and mildew, and damage to a home’s fascia and wood framing. Luckily, cleaning out your gutters is a relatively easy task.
First, you will need a few supplies — all of which can usually be found at your local hardware store.
To properly clean out your gutters, you will need a ladder for reach. You will also need a bucket to place all of the gutter’s nasty debris in.
Snag a gutter scoop to scrape out that gutter debris once you are on your ladder. Once you have removed all of the big pieces of debris, use a garden hose to flush out the smaller leftover pieces.
If the leftover debris is getting stopped up in your gutter’s downspout, unwind a metal coat hanger and use it to gently push the debris through to the bottom of the downspout.
According to Clean Break Home Services, you should clean out your gutters at least one or two times each spring and fall. The more rain your area receives, however, the more often you should consider cleaning out your gutters.
If you hear dripping from your gutters, that is often a telltale sign that it is time to give them a good cleaning out. It is also a good practice to clean them out after any major storms, as strong winds can blow debris into your gutters.
