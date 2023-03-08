X
Dark Mode Toggle

Here’s how you can boost your house’s curb appeal

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Curb appeal, the general attractiveness of a home’s visage, accounts for up to 7% of a house’s sales price, according to a 2020 report by The Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics. Luckily, making the most out of your home’s look is a relatively easy task.

Some curb appeal improvements are purely cosmetic, but most involve regular landscaping and maintenance. .

ExploreClass is never out in this $1 million school-turned-mansion

According to HGTV, one of the easiest and most effective ways to improve a home’s curb appeal is to paint the front door. Exterior paint costs roughly $35 per gallon, which makes giving your front door a new coat of paint a relatively cheap opportunity. Choose a bold color for the front door, something that will make it stand out and draw attention to the home.

Another cheap way to improve your home’s curb appeal is to add some greenery. While plants take time and effort to maintain, the upside to your home’s value is worth the effort. While installing a full garden can have a massive impact, simply using plants to accentuate key visual points — such as windows and doors — can have a significant impact as well.

“Whether it’s a wreath or a planter full of greens, this bit of nature gives liveliness to your front door,” Shea McGee, of Studio McGee, told Marthastewart.com.

ExploreDeion Sanders gives personal tour of his new Colorado digs

According to Moving.com, simply maintaining your front lawn is an easy and effective way to significantly improve curb appeal. Mow the grass, rake the leaves and pull any weeds. Water the lawn to prevent any brown spots from appearing. Those in dryer climates may have a more difficult time maintaining a lively lawn, making shrub beds and artificial turf better alternatives.

Another great way to improve curb appeal is to replace any old hardware at the front of the home, Better Homes & Gardens reported. The front door lockset, mailbox and any overhead light fixtures visible from the street are all great opportunities to bring attention-getting style to your home. Contemporary homes often see great success with brushed nickel finishes, while more traditional homes can use oiled-bronze fixtures.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

The Jolt: Amid criticism, antisemitism bill draws uncommon coalition1h ago

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure
15h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia legislator ordered to stop blocking opposing views on Facebook page
16h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
2h ago

Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office

Employee arrested after Henry County bookstore owner found dead in creek
16h ago
The Latest

These are the most common spring cleaning mistakes
17m ago
Drywall damage? Here’s how to fix it
23h ago
Class is never out in this $1 million school-turned-mansion
Featured

Credit: FILE PHOTOS

Tyler Perry and Byron Allen: Meet the bidders for BET and VH1
16h ago
Moon over Atlanta: Stunning celestial photos from the AJC's John Spink
23h ago
Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top