Here’s how you can boost your house’s curb appeal

Another cheap way to improve your home’s curb appeal is to add some greenery. While plants take time and effort to maintain, the upside to your home’s value is worth the effort. While installing a full garden can have a massive impact, simply using plants to accentuate key visual points — such as windows and doors — can have a significant impact as well.

“Whether it’s a wreath or a planter full of greens, this bit of nature gives liveliness to your front door,” Shea McGee, of Studio McGee, told Marthastewart.com.