Upgrade your shower with these quick pro tips

“There’s a reason basic subway tiles are such a popular and timeless choice,” Mel Bean, of Mel Bean Interiors, told Marthastewart.com. “They are easy to work around, affordable, and can be taken in a different direction depending on other choices you make.”

Create some seating space

To make your shower as comforting as possible, consider adding some seating space. Miller Home Renovations said it’s not just for older adults.

“From built-in bench seating to removable shower seats, your shower will be even more relaxing with a comfortable place to sit,” the company reported. “Shower liners and shower surrounds can both incorporate built-in seating, creating a luxurious space to sit back and let the water wash over you. While shower seating is typically recommended for older adults, anyone in your household can enjoy the luxury of a comfy shower bench or seat.”