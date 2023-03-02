X
Las Vegas mansion has its own quaint Italian street inside

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Priced at $6.5 million, this Las Vegas home offers 9,771 square feet of comfort, style and riches — perfect for lavish living. But that’s not why the listing is taking the internet by storm. That’s thanks to the house’s rather unusual amenity.

In addition to six magnificent bedrooms and seven beautiful bathrooms, this Las Vegas mansion features an incredible recreation of a quaint Italian street within its walls, making it a luxury listing unlike any other in Sin City — or perhaps anywhere else.

“Luxury and design unite in this immaculate custom estate designed by architect Richard Luke,” the listing explains. “Step inside and find soaring ceilings, mahogany wood floors and pocket doors throughout. Custom chef’s kitchen includes a top-tier LaCornue stove, Miele expresso machine and SS appliances. Relax in the step-down living room with fireplace, or unwind in the family room that leads to the enchanting veranda. Second level primary suite offers a gym, private balcony with a firepit and expansive views of the preserve.”

While the mansion’s interior is truly special, there are a number of wonderful amenities just outdoors.

“Lounge outdoors with unparalleled and unobstructed views of the mountains,” the listing said. “An outdoor kitchen, pool/spa, and basketball court. Take your private elevator down to the basement with a world-class theater perfect for entertaining.It also features a 600-bottle temp controlled wine room, seating and outdoor area that looks and feels like you’re in Italy!”

The Las Vegas mansion became the most popular listing on Realtor.com last week, largely thanks to the Italian street replica inside.

Listing by Michele Sullivan with Douglas Elliman of Nevada LLC

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Isn't it time we heard from UGA's Kirby Smart?
