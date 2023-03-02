Las Vegas mansion has its own quaint Italian street inside

“Luxury and design unite in this immaculate custom estate designed by architect Richard Luke,” the listing explains. “Step inside and find soaring ceilings, mahogany wood floors and pocket doors throughout. Custom chef’s kitchen includes a top-tier LaCornue stove, Miele expresso machine and SS appliances. Relax in the step-down living room with fireplace, or unwind in the family room that leads to the enchanting veranda. Second level primary suite offers a gym, private balcony with a firepit and expansive views of the preserve.”

While the mansion’s interior is truly special, there are a number of wonderful amenities just outdoors.