With nearly 18 million views in less than a week, the Hillcrest — Titan Factory Direct’s double wide modular home “mansion” — has quickly become one of TikTok’s latest social media stars. While it is marketed as a mansion, the modular home is actually no larger than the average U.S. home. The stunning interior, however, is what has helped truly set this unique house apart from its competitors — and what has garnered millions of views on social media.

The Hillcrest home featured in Titan Factory Direct’s recent TikTok video is actually the fourth iteration of the model. Named the “crown jewel of the Hillcrest Family of Plans” on the builder’s website, it features four bedrooms and two bathrooms across its 2,281 square feet of living space.