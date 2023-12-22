With nearly 18 million views in less than a week, the Hillcrest — Titan Factory Direct’s double wide modular home “mansion” — has quickly become one of TikTok’s latest social media stars. While it is marketed as a mansion, the modular home is actually no larger than the average U.S. home. The stunning interior, however, is what has helped truly set this unique house apart from its competitors — and what has garnered millions of views on social media.
The Hillcrest home featured in Titan Factory Direct’s recent TikTok video is actually the fourth iteration of the model. Named the “crown jewel of the Hillcrest Family of Plans” on the builder’s website, it features four bedrooms and two bathrooms across its 2,281 square feet of living space.
@titanfactorydirect
Can I please have the Hillcrest for the holidays🎄 #mansion #newhome #doublewide #christmas #fyp♬ Sia - Xeptemper
TikTok’s most popular double wide “mansion” is full of luxuries. The Hillcrest features a recessed entry with an arched foyer for coat storage. The spacious living room has been accented with a tray ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, and entertainment center with stacked stone accents. Buyers have the option to install the modular “Ultimate Kitchen Two” set, which includes stainless steel appliances, special lighting and cabinets.
The master suite is spacious, offering plenty of room for storage. The master bathroom comes with a full-sized hand laid tile shower, his and hers vanity, linen storage and a bath tub.
The popularity of the double wide “mansion” on social media is no fluke. Titan Factory Direct — a modular home building company that services areas in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico — has an exceptionally active TikTok account.
“Looking for pricing on our beautiful homes on TikTok?” The company’s website said. “Lets us know where you plan on building your dream home!”
