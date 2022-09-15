Help make history: Nominate a building for Buckhead’s annual Historic Preservation Award

BreakingNews
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
Nominees can range from nonprofits to public agencies to individuals

Buckhead history buffs, get ready. The Buckhead Heritage Society is opening up nominations for its second annual historic preservation award.

As reported on Buckhead.com, the Belle Turner Lynch Preservation Award is named for the co-founder of the Buckhead Heritage Society, a nonprofit preservation advocacy group for the community. Lynch advocated against the demolition of sites within her Peachtree Heights West neighborhood.

Last year, the inaugural winners of the award were community activist Laura Dobson, developers Richard Lee of Branch Properties and Aaron Taulbee of Kolter Urban — who were all involved in a plan to preserve a historic book bindery and former bookstore in the community.

For those looking to make a nomination this year, nominations can include individuals, nonprofit organizations, public agencies and corporations “whose skill and determination have given new meaning to their communities through preservation of their architectural and cultural heritage.”

“These efforts include citizen attempts to save and maintain important landmarks; companies and craftsmen whose work restores the richness of the past; the vision of public officials who support preservation projects and legislation in their communities; and educators and journalists who help Americans understand the value of preservation,” Buckhead Heritage Society told Buckhead.com.

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 15. Nominations can be sent to Buckhead Heritage Executive Director Richard Waterhouse at rwaterhouse@buckheadheritage.com or 404-467-9447.

The Buckhead Heritage Society is also hosting a walking tour, “Peachtree Heights East Movers, Shakers and Heartbreakers,” in partnership with the Atlanta Preservation Center on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

“With approximately 330 homes within this unique neighborhood, houses in Peachtree Heights East include early 20th century American two story four-square, Craftsman Bungalow, Cape Cod, Tudor Revival, and Ranch to 21st century home styles,” the society said on the official website. “We will see examples of several of those on the tour. The mile and a half route tour is hilly and the tour will last about an hour and a half. We ask participants to meet at the Duckpond historical marker and stay on the road during the tour.”

Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
4h ago
