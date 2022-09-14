BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin underway in London
ajc logo
X

5 ‘wildly lavish’ homes and why no one is buying them

Combined ShapeCaption
1. Rhodes Hall: The site of a Ghost Hunt Weekend 2. L.P. Grant Mansion: The Atlanta Preservation Center offers tours 3. Meadow Nook: The second-oldest home in Atlanta allegedly has several haunters 4. Barrington Hall: This Roswell home has had reports of mysterious voices and footsteps. 5. The Thornton House: This 1784 house is the oldest restored home in Georgia.

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Which one would you buy?

Realtor.com has ranked five mansion for their best-of-the-best “wildly lavish” qualities.

But there was another feature for each home that earned them a spot on the list: No one wants to buy them.

Helter skelter

For starters, there is Beverly Hills’ Cielo Estate. The $59,995,000 mansion is having some difficulty escaping its dark past. The house sits on the site of the infamous 1969 Tate-LaBianca murders, which were carried out by followers of Charles Manson.

Architect Richard Landry was tasked with designing the 21,000 square foot Mediterranean estate, which boasts nine bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. “Full House” creator Jeff Franklin owns the home, and he has been trying to sell it for years.

ExploreMariah Carey’s Atlanta mansion could be yours for $6.5 million

Your own pirate ship

Next, there is the Roloff Farm. Best known from the reality show “Little People, Big World,” this 16.46-acre estate feature a pirate ship, a Western town and a medieval castle.

The property has been on the market for over 120 days at a $4 million price tag.

A private island - in Montana

Montana’s Cromwell Island estate costs a staggering $72 million. The 45,000 square foot villa on the island remains unfinished.

Construction on the property ceased when the owner, Hunting World founder Robert M. Lee, passed away in 2016. As popular as the property may be on Reatlor.com, no potential buyers have come forward for the 348-acre island.

ExploreThese may be the strangest interior design items on Instagram

A Hollywood icon

This chateau-style mansion built in 1990 by TV magnate Aaron Spelling has been on and off the market in Los Angeles for years. Most recently, it sold to a “mysterious buyer” for $119,750,000 in 2019.

Now listed for $165 million, the home offers 14 bedrooms, 27 bathrooms, a beauty salon, bowling alley, screening room and more. For over 200 days, there have been no takers.

A $3.5M fixer upper

San Francisco’s Pink Painted Lady was built in the late 19th century and is in “desperate need of a renovation.” The upper level unit features five bedrooms and 3.5 baths across 2,996 square feet. The lower level unit features an additional two bedrooms.

Realtor.com said that the last buyer decided to sell the home after realizing the extensiveness of the property’s renovation needs. All the same, the Pink Painted Lady is priced at $3,550,000.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
Braves' Ozzie Albies circles the bases after hitting a home run at Truist Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ozzie Albies has five hits in Gwinnett’s Triple-A win11h ago
Atlanta attorney Page Pate died in a drowning accident off of St. Simons on Sept. 10, 2022.

Credit: Contributed

Atlanta attorney Page Pate dies in drowning accident off St. Simons Island
23h ago
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lewis, who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death in June 2020, was sentenced to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)

Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K
12h ago
MARTA plans to extend the Atlanta Streetcar east to the Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. (AJC file photo by BOB ANDRES/BANDRES@AJC.COM)

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

MARTA unveils details of Atlanta Streetcar extension to Beltline
22h ago
MARTA plans to extend the Atlanta Streetcar east to the Atlanta Beltline and Ponce City Market. (AJC file photo by BOB ANDRES/BANDRES@AJC.COM)

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

MARTA unveils details of Atlanta Streetcar extension to Beltline
22h ago
Klinsman Torres, a 31-year-old migrant from Venezuela, stands outside of the hotel he is living in after arriving in the Atlanta area via the southern border. Friday, September 9, 2022. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
4h ago
The Latest
Mariah Carey: Fast facts

Mariah Carey’s Atlanta mansion could be yours for $6.5 million
17h ago
Keep your dogs away from this weed; it can have deadly consequences
House Beautiful’s ‘Whole Home’ is coming to Buckhead to breath new life into a historic...
Featured
Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
13h ago
Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top