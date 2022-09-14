5 ‘wildly lavish’ homes and why no one is buying them

Your own pirate ship

Next, there is the Roloff Farm. Best known from the reality show “Little People, Big World,” this 16.46-acre estate feature a pirate ship, a Western town and a medieval castle.

The property has been on the market for over 120 days at a $4 million price tag.

A private island - in Montana

Montana’s Cromwell Island estate costs a staggering $72 million. The 45,000 square foot villa on the island remains unfinished.

Construction on the property ceased when the owner, Hunting World founder Robert M. Lee, passed away in 2016. As popular as the property may be on Reatlor.com, no potential buyers have come forward for the 348-acre island.

A Hollywood icon

This chateau-style mansion built in 1990 by TV magnate Aaron Spelling has been on and off the market in Los Angeles for years. Most recently, it sold to a “mysterious buyer” for $119,750,000 in 2019.

Now listed for $165 million, the home offers 14 bedrooms, 27 bathrooms, a beauty salon, bowling alley, screening room and more. For over 200 days, there have been no takers.

A $3.5M fixer upper

San Francisco’s Pink Painted Lady was built in the late 19th century and is in “desperate need of a renovation.” The upper level unit features five bedrooms and 3.5 baths across 2,996 square feet. The lower level unit features an additional two bedrooms.

Realtor.com said that the last buyer decided to sell the home after realizing the extensiveness of the property’s renovation needs. All the same, the Pink Painted Lady is priced at $3,550,000.