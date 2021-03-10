3 lighting trends to brighten your home in 2021

Lamp and shade both by Pooky Credit: Matthew Williamson at Pooky Credit: Matthew Williamson at Pooky

Geometric shapes

Group spherical fixtures into clusters, or consider honeycomb compositions. Lampshades come in cone and cubic and polyhedral shapes, and chandeliers are more than just circular.

This honeycomb chandelier from Maxim costs $636 on Amazon.com.

Honeycomb Metal Hexagon LED Pendant Ceiling Light Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

This square pendant lamp is perfect for the kitchen, living room, foyer, hallway, dining room and bedroom. It sells for $75 on Etsy.

Credit: Etsy

Lava lamps

“Lava lamps are making a comeback,” Valentina Gori, from Smart Lighting Industries, told Homes & Gardens. “With 17.7k Instagram hashtags and searches for them increasing by 56% in the past month.”

“We are seeing more stripped back interiors,’ she added, “with coloured lighting bringing a new dimension to the room. What we love about this is that depending on what the rest of the room is like, coloured lighting creates totally new shades and moods.”

Consider grouping lava lamps of varying lights and colors, or lighting a staircase by placing a lamp on each step.

You can choose a traditional shape for as little as $20, like this one, or up your game with this modern lava lamp with a wood base, which sells for $280 on Etsy.

With all the styles available, it’s easy to choose a lighting option that fits your style and personality.