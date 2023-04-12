Former Atlanta Braves player puts 13,000 square-foot mansion on the market

BreakingNews
Atlanta Road reopens after deadly truck crash near Chattahoochee River
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Mark Kotsay is selling his Rancho Santa Fe home for $9,875,000

Former Atlanta Braves star Mark Kotsay, one of only three players to hit for cycle in the team’s last 15 years of games, has placed his Rancho Santa Fe, California, mansion on the market for $9,875,000, according to Realtor.com. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion is a whopping 13,108 square feet and captures the luxurious glamor of high-end California living.

Newly renovated, the Oakland Athletics manager’s mansion was built in 2002, rests on a 0.82-acre lot and is just north of San Diego. The two-story home comes with a five-car garage, an in-ground pool and a number of luxurious amenities.

“Welcome to this magnificent, recently renovated 13,000 square feet home located in the private, gated community of The Bridges featuring all new bathrooms, kitchens, interior/exterior paint, and light fixtures upgraded within the last two years,” Barry Estate’s online listing said. “Experience breathtaking views and an entertainer’s paradise that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, perfect for hosting guests. The gourmet chef’s kitchen boasts the latest top-of-the-line appliances and seamlessly flows into the cozy nook and spacious living room that opens up to the outdoor patio. The stunning primary suite offers pure luxury with a private wrap-around deck, an enormous closet, and a luxurious master spa bath with a steam shower, dry sauna, and a spacious soaking tub with breathtaking views. An adjoining room within the primary suite serves as a home gym or office.”

Whenever guests are ready to venture outside of the home, the mansion’s 0.82-acre lot has plenty more to offer.

“The backyard is an entertainer’s dream with a pool, spa, two BBQs, an outdoor fire pit, a putting green, a pizza oven, and a dog run on the side,” the listing said. “Additional features include a state-of-the-art music system and a plush theater with eight reclining chairs and top-of-the-line surround sound, attached guest quarters with a separate entrance to provide extra privacy for visitors, and ample garage space for vehicles with a 5-car garage.”

Listing by Sean Barry, Susie Mikolajewski and Barry Estates

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

