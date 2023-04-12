Former Atlanta Braves player puts 13,000 square-foot mansion on the market

“Welcome to this magnificent, recently renovated 13,000 square feet home located in the private, gated community of The Bridges featuring all new bathrooms, kitchens, interior/exterior paint, and light fixtures upgraded within the last two years,” Barry Estate’s online listing said. “Experience breathtaking views and an entertainer’s paradise that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, perfect for hosting guests. The gourmet chef’s kitchen boasts the latest top-of-the-line appliances and seamlessly flows into the cozy nook and spacious living room that opens up to the outdoor patio. The stunning primary suite offers pure luxury with a private wrap-around deck, an enormous closet, and a luxurious master spa bath with a steam shower, dry sauna, and a spacious soaking tub with breathtaking views. An adjoining room within the primary suite serves as a home gym or office.”

Whenever guests are ready to venture outside of the home, the mansion’s 0.82-acre lot has plenty more to offer.