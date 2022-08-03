ajc logo
X

Former Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones puts $2.65M Atlanta penthouse on the market

Combined ShapeCaption
Julio Jones and Matt Ryan have been Falcons teammates since 2011.

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago
After a decade with the Falcons, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in July

Julio Jones, a household name to the Atlanta Falcons, has put his $2.65 million Atlanta penthouse on the market — making the decade-long local player’s signing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit home for fans of the iconic wide receiver once again. According to realtor.com, who first reported the news, Jones’ posh two-story penthouse is the largest in the building at W Atlanta Residences, which the listing calls a “one-of-a-kind private haven in the sky.”

Overlooking Centennial Olympic Park and the wide receiver’s former stomping grounds, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the stunning abode features double-height walls of windows, three bedrooms, an open kitchen with bar seating, custom closets, luxury baths, dining space and a living space across the 4,154-square-foot luxury hotspot.

ExploreThe Great Gatsby of Atlanta: History behind Coca-Cola heir’s Briarcliff Mansion

The penthouse also features a wet bar, billiard room, media space, a floating staircase, designer wall covers, quartz counters, Nest thermostats, automatic shades, and a Sonos audio system. Residents of W Atlanta Residences also enjoy 24/7 security, a fitness center, pool, parking spots, extra storage and a spa.

Jones purchased the living space back in 2018 for a cool $2.3 million.

ExploreInside HGTV star Ty Pennington’s new Atlanta condo building

Back in July, as reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Jones signed a one-year contract to play for the Bucs. The wide receiver was initially traded to the Titans, ultimately being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring strain suffered during a touchdown-earning reception in Week 18 against the Texans.

A seven-time Pro Bowl player, Jones entered his run with The Bucs with 61 career touchdowns and 13,330 receiving yards receiving yards to his name — making him one of the best pass catchers in NFL history.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks
How Georgia’s new mental health law works 3h ago
Accused of cowardice, Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate
9h ago
Braves Report podcast: How did the Braves do at trade deadline?
3h ago
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline
11h ago
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline
11h ago
Showtime cancels ‘The First Lady’ after one season
22h ago
The Latest
Budget-friendly lighting ideas to make your home look more expensive
20h ago
Unique Georgia ‘Guitarchitecture’ is going viral
23h ago
Striking Va-Hi home is the ultimate indoor/outdoor escape
Featured
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully gestures in his booth during a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies, Sept. 23, 2016, in Los Angeles, two days before his final game from Dodger Stadium. Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, the team said. He was 94. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
8h ago
Politically Georgia: Music Midtown’s coda strikes a chord with Democrats
3h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top