Former Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones puts $2.65M Atlanta penthouse on the market

Julio Jones, a household name to the Atlanta Falcons, has put his $2.65 million Atlanta penthouse on the market — making the decade-long local player’s signing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit home for fans of the iconic wide receiver once again. According to realtor.com, who first reported the news, Jones’ posh two-story penthouse is the largest in the building at W Atlanta Residences, which the listing calls a “one-of-a-kind private haven in the sky.”
Overlooking Centennial Olympic Park and the wide receiver’s former stomping grounds, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the stunning abode features double-height walls of windows, three bedrooms, an open kitchen with bar seating, custom closets, luxury baths, dining space and a living space across the 4,154-square-foot luxury hotspot.
The penthouse also features a wet bar, billiard room, media space, a floating staircase, designer wall covers, quartz counters, Nest thermostats, automatic shades, and a Sonos audio system. Residents of W Atlanta Residences also enjoy 24/7 security, a fitness center, pool, parking spots, extra storage and a spa.
Jones purchased the living space back in 2018 for a cool $2.3 million.
Back in July, as reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Jones signed a one-year contract to play for the Bucs. The wide receiver was initially traded to the Titans, ultimately being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring strain suffered during a touchdown-earning reception in Week 18 against the Texans.
A seven-time Pro Bowl player, Jones entered his run with The Bucs with 61 career touchdowns and 13,330 receiving yards receiving yards to his name — making him one of the best pass catchers in NFL history.
