Former Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones puts $2.65M Atlanta penthouse on the market

The penthouse also features a wet bar, billiard room, media space, a floating staircase, designer wall covers, quartz counters, Nest thermostats, automatic shades, and a Sonos audio system. Residents of W Atlanta Residences also enjoy 24/7 security, a fitness center, pool, parking spots, extra storage and a spa.

Jones purchased the living space back in 2018 for a cool $2.3 million.