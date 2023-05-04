Former Falcons star DeAngelo Hall’s $3.5m mansion features 700-gallon aquarium, massive swimming pool

“When your adventure leads you into the two-story family room, your breath will be taken away by the magnificent floor-to-ceiling flagstone fireplace, flanked by walls of windows on either side to let in tons of natural light and the 700-gallon fresh-water aquarium, complete with drop-down TV,” the listing said. “This is likely to become the place where the family spends most of its time, as it also opens to the breakfast room and gourmet island kitchen. Speaking of which, the chef in the house will completely fall in love with the quality and abundance of custom cabinets, along with gleaming level four granite counters, commercial-grade appliances, and thoughtful conveniences like the vegetable prep sink in the center island, the two dishwashers, and the pot filler over the 6-burner cooktop with grill.”

The home also features a menu-planning station, floor-to-ceiling wine fridge and an oversized walk-in panty. For relaxation and entertainment, the mansion has a game room and home theater in the basement.

Outside, the estate offers a poolside oasis from the Virginia heat.

“For outdoor entertaining, this home boasts one of the largest residential pools in Loudon County, built by Lewis Aquatech, which becomes the centerpiece between two open-air pavilions with travertine decking,” the listing said. “There’s also a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen/barbecue with seating from which to host ‘talk-of-the-town’ summer pool parties. For fitness buffs, an enclosed sport court with outdoor lighting allows you to burn off a few calories before savoring freshly brewed iced mochas beneath the patios at sunset. Located just minutes to Brambleton Regional Park and Golf Course, and only 1.5 miles to the renowned Brambleton Town Center with restaurants, shopping and entertainment, this unique home in the Estates at Evergreen is a place where even the simplest of memories were meant to be created, shared, and treasured for years to come.”

Listing by Jeddie Busch and Compass