Former Falcons star DeAngelo Hall’s $3.5m mansion features 700-gallon aquarium, massive swimming pool

DeAngelo Hall enjoyed 14 seasons in the NFL before trading in his cleats for a clipboard, having picked up a new assistant coaching gig with the Carolina Panthers earlier this year. Now the former Atlanta Falcons player is putting his 10,408-square-foot Virginia mansion on the market, Realtor.com reported on Thursday.
Featuring seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half bathrooms, the Broadlands house has been priced at $3.5 million. It’s an expansive 15-acre estate featuring one of the largest residential pools in the country, a tree-lined drive and landscaped grounds. Inside, the home features an open floor plan, only adding to the spaciousness of the massive abode.
“A double-door entry with leaded glass welcomes you into a grand two-story foyer highlighted by two elegant and winding wood and wrought-iron staircases set upon marble floors, providing just a glimpse of what’s to come,” Compass realty agent Jeddie Busch’s listing said. “At left is the formal living room, with French doors leading to a private den/office. Opposite the living room and directly to the right of the entry is a stunning formal dining room with bold crown molding and designer tray ceiling with dual chandeliers, beckoning you to imagine scrumptious holiday meals with family and friends.”
Once upstairs, guests will find a number of luxurious amenities, including a massive fish tank.
“When your adventure leads you into the two-story family room, your breath will be taken away by the magnificent floor-to-ceiling flagstone fireplace, flanked by walls of windows on either side to let in tons of natural light and the 700-gallon fresh-water aquarium, complete with drop-down TV,” the listing said. “This is likely to become the place where the family spends most of its time, as it also opens to the breakfast room and gourmet island kitchen. Speaking of which, the chef in the house will completely fall in love with the quality and abundance of custom cabinets, along with gleaming level four granite counters, commercial-grade appliances, and thoughtful conveniences like the vegetable prep sink in the center island, the two dishwashers, and the pot filler over the 6-burner cooktop with grill.”
The home also features a menu-planning station, floor-to-ceiling wine fridge and an oversized walk-in panty. For relaxation and entertainment, the mansion has a game room and home theater in the basement.
Outside, the estate offers a poolside oasis from the Virginia heat.
“For outdoor entertaining, this home boasts one of the largest residential pools in Loudon County, built by Lewis Aquatech, which becomes the centerpiece between two open-air pavilions with travertine decking,” the listing said. “There’s also a fully-equipped outdoor kitchen/barbecue with seating from which to host ‘talk-of-the-town’ summer pool parties. For fitness buffs, an enclosed sport court with outdoor lighting allows you to burn off a few calories before savoring freshly brewed iced mochas beneath the patios at sunset. Located just minutes to Brambleton Regional Park and Golf Course, and only 1.5 miles to the renowned Brambleton Town Center with restaurants, shopping and entertainment, this unique home in the Estates at Evergreen is a place where even the simplest of memories were meant to be created, shared, and treasured for years to come.”
Listing by Jeddie Busch and Compass
About the Author