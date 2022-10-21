Don’t fall for these bathroom renovation ripoffs.

“One renovation that reduces a home’s value related to the bathroom is making it too luxurious, especially if the property is on the lower price range and the renovated bathroom does not match the overall home style,” he told Go Bank Rates. “Luxury bathrooms with expensive tiles, dark colors and a freestanding bath can be great, but they belong to spacious, traditional, luxurious properties. But redesigning the bathroom of a relatively small, modern, affordable home is a huge mistake.”

Don’t get that steam shower

A steam shower sounds like a wonderful buzzword for a house listing, but that is simply not the case. And with an average cost around $12,000 price tag, it’s unlikely you’ll recoup your investment.

“A steam shower is a popular, high-end home improvement that doesn’t deliver a return on investment,” Christina Duffy, designer and project director at Freemodel, told Realtor.com. “There are exceptions in larger luxury homes with space to create actual steam rooms. But for most homeowners, it’s expensive to plan and install, and the footprint of the space doesn’t make it worth the investment. The whole idea is to create a place to relax, and that’s hard to do in a normal-size shower.”