X
Dark Mode Toggle

Your neighbors may be bringing your home’s value down more than you think

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Buying a house is a complex and strategic financial decision that demands research, diligence and patience. While most research into buying a home generally focuses on how to spot a bad foundation, termite damage or other common problems, it is also important to consider your potential neighbors. After all, neighbors can bring down your home’s value by more than you may think.

Physical issues

A neighbor’s unkempt lawn can have a negative impact on a home’s value. The longer a neighbor’s lawn is unkempt and the closer their house is to yours, the more it can devalue your property. A neighborhood’s curb appeal has such a significant enough impact on a home’s value that the Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group suggested considering purchasing a home inside a community with HOA guidelines, which can ensure that your neighborhood never looses its highly valued curb appeal.

ExploreSurvey reveals the biggest things your neighbors judge your house for

Financial issues

A neighborhood in financial decline will have a significantly negative impact on your home’s value, according to Home Go. The New York Times reported that homeowners can suffer as much as a 1.3% drop in property value when they live within 300 to 500 feet of a home in foreclosure.

Homes in foreclosure are often also neglected, leading to a decline in curb appeal and a further decline in your home’s value.

Crime issues

Neighborhoods with high crime rates can see major impacts on home values. According to Fool.com, the value of a home drops by around 12% if someone registered as a sex offender moves into the neighborhood. A registered criminal living on the same block can even devalue a home by 4%.

ExploreHow to protect your lawn and garden from cold and rain

Other issues

Living near businesses, closed down schools or vacant homes can have a huge impact on a house’s value too, according to The Nest. A noisy neighbor that operates loud machinery or hosts loud parties can drive away interested buyers that inspect the neighborhood before making a purchase decision.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp continues to distance himself from Trump
2h ago

DFCS caseworkers in Georgia: ‘It’s like being in an emergency room’
3h ago

College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
3h ago

College Park councilman joins complaints, says harassment, retaliation take place at city
3h ago

OPINION: An opinion from Justice Melton, this time for a paying client
3h ago
The Latest

Jennifer Lopez’s Bel Air compound hits the market for $42 million
24m ago
Make spring cleaning easier this year with these expert tips
1h ago
Upgrade your shower with these quick pro tips
Featured

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
2h ago
Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
19h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top