Your neighbors may be bringing your home’s value down more than you think

Physical issues

A neighbor’s unkempt lawn can have a negative impact on a home’s value. The longer a neighbor’s lawn is unkempt and the closer their house is to yours, the more it can devalue your property. A neighborhood’s curb appeal has such a significant enough impact on a home’s value that the Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group suggested considering purchasing a home inside a community with HOA guidelines, which can ensure that your neighborhood never looses its highly valued curb appeal.

Financial issues

A neighborhood in financial decline will have a significantly negative impact on your home’s value, according to Home Go. The New York Times reported that homeowners can suffer as much as a 1.3% drop in property value when they live within 300 to 500 feet of a home in foreclosure.