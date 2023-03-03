Loudermilk estate sold in Buckhead’s biggest sale of 2023

Charlie Loudermilk’s landmark estate sold last week for a staggering $8.6 million, making it the most expensive Buckhead property sale this year. The nearly 15,000 square-foot mansion was constructed in 1999 for the iconic Atlanta-based businessman and philanthropist. Designed by William T. Baker, the mansion’s visage was largely influenced by Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello estate in Virginia.
“I had the privilege of knowing Charlie and spending time with him here at his home,” broker Ben Hirsh told Buckhead.com. “He loved this place dearly and it was a significant moment in my career to handle the sale for his family.”
Credit: Rob Knight, Hirsh Real Estate - Buckhead.com
Credit: Rob Knight, Hirsh Real Estate - Buckhead.com
The mansion features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half bathrooms across its sprawling living spaces. The estate — which was put on the market at $9 million in Nov. 2022 — is sited on 14.1 acres of manicured space, featuring a fishing pond, waterfall, greenhouse, log cabin and a barn. The home’s most iconic feature is a life-size statue of a buck grazing at the front of the mansion.
“The scale and quality of construction of this home is extraordinary,” William T. Baker told Buckhead.com in Nov. 2022. “The quality and quantity of hand-carved limestone, the slate roof from Vermont, and wood-mould bricks would be very hard to replicate today. Even if you could, it would cost well over $1,000 per foot to build.”
Credit: Rob Knight, Hirsh Real Estate - Buckhead.com
Credit: Rob Knight, Hirsh Real Estate - Buckhead.com
Charlie Loudermilk was the founder of the rent-to-own business Aarons and was praised a Georgia civic leader during his life. Loudermilk passed away on August 2, 2022 following a stroke. He was 95 years old.
“Our father loved his property on Davis Drive and the home he built there,” Loudermilk’s son, Robin, told Buckhead.com. “We are very happy for the new owners and thankful for a smooth transaction. While his former home may be in new hands, his memory lives on in the legacy he left behind for our family, the Buckhead community, and the entire city of Atlanta.”
Credit: Christina Matacotta