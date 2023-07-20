Country star Luke Bryan’s Florida beach getaway still on the market

BreakingNews
The Georgia native’s house has 100 feet of beachfront

Country music superstar and Georgia native Luke Bryan has been attempting to sell his Florida beachside getaway home since Dec. 2022, according to Taste of Country. While the 4,645-square-foot vacation property was initially listed at $18 million, the home has since seen a number of price drops. Now the Florida pad is available for a more modest $14,950,000.

The beachside estate is a 1.06-acre property that features a five bedroom and five bathroom home that was built in 1994. The home has an elevator and just under 100 feet of beachfront. The mansion was redesigned by Nashville designer Chad James.

“This completely reconstructed custom home possesses many notable features, including an open foyer that looks out over the pool and on to the Gulf,” according to the home’s listing. “These extraordinary views are also captured from the open kitchen and living room. With reclaimed heart pine floors throughout and raised ceilings accented with reclaimed old Pennsylvania Dutch barn beams, this home truly exudes southern coastal charm.”

The kitchen offers a vantage point of the Florida beach’s beautiful vistas, making for a perfect breakfast spot.

“The kitchen is designed with ultra high-end Viking appliances and custom milled cabinetry, along with a wet bar and ‘Sonic’ ice maker. One of the most captivating views from this home is from the kitchen, over the sunken living room, offering full eastern and western views of the Gulf of Mexico - sprawling from Deer Lake Park to WaterSound Beach.”

The home is also full of living space for guests and family members to ensure everyone can make it down for a summer adventure.

“The main living room opens onto a large wraparound balcony with outdoor dining, overlooking the pool and private Gulf access,” according to the home’s listing. “The second floor also offers a secondary Master suite with private balcony and hall ensuite with exceptional Gulf views. The Third floor is accented with an additional guest suite with hall ensuite, Gulf views, and a private balcony. The third floor Master Retreat is a thoughtfully designed private space, encompassing the entire Gulf side of the third floor, with a large porch, custom porch swing and incredibly plush furniture for enjoying all hours of the day from this exquisite master balcony.”

Listing by The Martin Group and Coastal Luxury

