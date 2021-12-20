Hamburger icon
Co-founder of Yom Ice Cream’s Kirkwood home listed for $1.5M

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The craftsman home of William McLane, co-founder of Atlanta’s Yom Ice Cream, is truly one-of-a-kind.

Located in Kirkwood, this three-story home sits back from the street for privacy and has a welcoming front porch. It features a professional soundproof recording studio, beautiful hardwood floors on the first two levels, a bonus room — perfect for a game or media room — and is just steps away from the beautiful Coan Park.

The house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms and is 3,800 square feet in size.

Like to cook? The open granite and stainless steel kitchen has plenty of counter space, a large pantry, a wine fridge and a window that looks out onto the screened-in porch.

Outside, you’ll find a tranquil, manicured garden and a huge deck perfect for entertaining.

Listing by Claudia Milsap, Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta.

About the Author

Avery Newmark writes and produces stories about health, travel, lifestyle and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Private Quarters, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's real estate and interior design section. A native of Atlanta, she enjoys film photography and live music in her free time.

