Atlanta ER doctor goes viral after creating mini living room for dogs

While the dog couches were purchased from Wayfair, the other pieces were custom.

“Pretty much everything else I either made myself or repurposed from human things that I found at various stores,” Mazer explained in a video. “For example, the coffee table is actually just a large salad bowl with a plate on top.”

The dogs even get to enjoy holidays, as Mazer decorated for Halloween, added a menorah for Hanukkah and hung Christmas stockings over the fireplace.

Mazer’s mini dog living room has led humans to be in awe and a little envious of his setup.

“I could’ve been reincarnated as this guy’s dog but instead I’m paying rent and taxes,” one TikTok user said.

“Bro, your dogs are living better than 80 percent of adults,” someone else said.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen in a long time,” another person said.