ajc logo
X

Checklist: Here’s what to do for fall cleaning

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
It’s time to tidy up

As the temperature begins to drop with the new season and families begin to prepare for numerous holiday gatherings, fall becomes a wonderful time to give your home a good cleaning. Here is a quick breakdown of how you can make the most out of your fall cleaning spree, according to The Spruce.

ChecklistTask
1.Outdoor furniture/garden equipment
2.Pool
3.Fireplaces/chimneys
4.Ceiling fans
5.Gutters
ExploreReport: Home prices could soon decline

Outdoor furniture/garden equipment

The end of summer means it is time to clean and store all outdoor furniture in preparation for next year’s warmer seasons.

Make sure to work out any stains your furniture has gathered through the summer to avoid any more permanent spotting during the coming months of storage. If you do not have any available storage space, protect your furniture with weather-proof tarps to make sure they remain in top condition until next summer.

Pool

If you own a pool, it is important to prepare it for the colder months ahead. Drain all sources of water, place weather-proof covers where necessary and make sure to winterize any exposed pipes or faucets.

Avoiding preparing your pools and pipes for the fall and encroaching winter can lead to expensive repairs.

ExploreNACA’s Achieve the Dream event is coming to Atlanta

Fireplaces/chimneys

As the cold continues to intensify, fireplaces and chimneys will be in full use across the country. Clean and inspect your chimney and fireplaces to prepare them for the coming season.

A chimney sweep can protect your home from accidental fires. Meanwhile, soot will continue to build up in your fireplace — making cleaning it more difficult year after year.

Ceiling fans

Many homeowners have been running their fans for months to cool off from the summer heat. Give those fans a good dusting. After that, find the small switch often located just above the fan blades and give it a flick.

This will reverse the fan’s direction, allowing heated air to be redirected in a downward flow to help warm your home.

Gutters

With the fall finally here, tree leaves are dropping and littering yards all across the U.S. Without any maintenance, they will quickly begin clogging your gutters and downspouts.

Avoid moister, mildew issues and possible roof damage by cleaning out your gutters regularly during the fall season.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves sign Spencer Strider to six-year, $75 million deal1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about RB Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson
1h ago

Credit: AP

Phillies embracing challenge of Braves. ‘Nobody said it’d be easy’
2h ago

Credit: AP

Phillies embracing challenge of Braves. ‘Nobody said it’d be easy’
2h ago

Credit: Scott Kane

Bradley’s Buzz: A wild weekend sends the Phillies our way
54m ago
The Latest

Report: Atlanta’s best neighborhoods revealed
44m ago
How houseplants can improve your home
47m ago
Is it better to rent or to buy in 2022?
Featured

Credit: Chris Szagola

Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
6h ago
Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top