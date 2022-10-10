Checklist: Here’s what to do for fall cleaning

Avoiding preparing your pools and pipes for the fall and encroaching winter can lead to expensive repairs.

Fireplaces/chimneys

As the cold continues to intensify, fireplaces and chimneys will be in full use across the country. Clean and inspect your chimney and fireplaces to prepare them for the coming season.

A chimney sweep can protect your home from accidental fires. Meanwhile, soot will continue to build up in your fireplace — making cleaning it more difficult year after year.

Ceiling fans

Many homeowners have been running their fans for months to cool off from the summer heat. Give those fans a good dusting. After that, find the small switch often located just above the fan blades and give it a flick.

This will reverse the fan’s direction, allowing heated air to be redirected in a downward flow to help warm your home.

Gutters

With the fall finally here, tree leaves are dropping and littering yards all across the U.S. Without any maintenance, they will quickly begin clogging your gutters and downspouts.

Avoid moister, mildew issues and possible roof damage by cleaning out your gutters regularly during the fall season.