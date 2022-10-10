Checklist: Here’s what to do for fall cleaning

As the temperature begins to drop with the new season and families begin to prepare for numerous holiday gatherings, fall becomes a wonderful time to give your home a good cleaning. Here is a quick breakdown of how you can make the most out of your fall cleaning spree, according to The Spruce.
|Checklist
|Task
|Outdoor furniture/garden equipment
|Pool
|Fireplaces/chimneys
|Ceiling fans
|Gutters
Outdoor furniture/garden equipment
The end of summer means it is time to clean and store all outdoor furniture in preparation for next year’s warmer seasons.
Make sure to work out any stains your furniture has gathered through the summer to avoid any more permanent spotting during the coming months of storage. If you do not have any available storage space, protect your furniture with weather-proof tarps to make sure they remain in top condition until next summer.
Pool
If you own a pool, it is important to prepare it for the colder months ahead. Drain all sources of water, place weather-proof covers where necessary and make sure to winterize any exposed pipes or faucets.
Avoiding preparing your pools and pipes for the fall and encroaching winter can lead to expensive repairs.
Fireplaces/chimneys
As the cold continues to intensify, fireplaces and chimneys will be in full use across the country. Clean and inspect your chimney and fireplaces to prepare them for the coming season.
A chimney sweep can protect your home from accidental fires. Meanwhile, soot will continue to build up in your fireplace — making cleaning it more difficult year after year.
Ceiling fans
Many homeowners have been running their fans for months to cool off from the summer heat. Give those fans a good dusting. After that, find the small switch often located just above the fan blades and give it a flick.
This will reverse the fan’s direction, allowing heated air to be redirected in a downward flow to help warm your home.
Gutters
With the fall finally here, tree leaves are dropping and littering yards all across the U.S. Without any maintenance, they will quickly begin clogging your gutters and downspouts.
Avoid moister, mildew issues and possible roof damage by cleaning out your gutters regularly during the fall season.
