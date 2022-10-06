ajc logo
NACA’s Achieve the Dream event is coming to Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Thousands of homebuyers are expected to make an appearance

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) is coming to Atlanta’s AmericasMart Building Two for five days this month, from Oct. 13 through Oct. 17. It’s all for the one-stop, face-to-face Achieve the Dream homeownership event, the organization said in a recent press release.

NACA counselors will help visitors complete a homebuyer’s workshop. Visitors can also meet with a NACA underwriter to be qualified for the organization’s “Best in America Mortgage,” which comes with no down payment, closing costs or fees.

“NACA is setting the national standard in providing affordable homeownership,” Bruce Marks, NACA’s founder and CEO, said in the press release. “Decision makers from the government, mortgage industry, and political leaders are attending our Atlanta Achieve the Dream event to see for themselves what sets NACA apart from everyone else. We did the impossible for homeowners during the mortgage crisis by modifying over 300,000 mortgages with our massive Save the Dream events.

“Now we are doing the extraordinary for homebuyers with our Achieve the Dream events. Just ask some of the more than 75,000 homeowners with NACA’s incredible terms, with virtually no one losing their home to foreclosure (i.e., foreclosure rate of 0.00012). The ‘drumbeat’ in minority neighborhoods and people’s social networks is that NACA is the place to go for affordable homeownership.”

Started in 1988, NACA is a nonprofit community advocacy and homeownership organization.

“NACA has been the forefront in fighting predatory lending and was the first to campaign against predatory lenders in the 1980s, coining the term ‘Predatory Lending,’ the organization said in its press release. “NACA has been the most effective organization in providing affordable solutions to over 250,000 homeowners during the mortgage crisis.”

Doors will open 8 a.m. and close 8 p.m. each day during the event. While walk-ins are welcome, registration can be completed at naca.com.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

