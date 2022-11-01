Buckhead’s top 10 home sales from Q3 are $48 million of pure luxury

Third quarter 2021 Third quarter 2022 Single family homes Total sold 341 214 Average sale price $1,428,561 $1,569,748 Average days on market 45 42 Condo/Townhomes Total sold 540 380 Average price $403,102 $416,882 Average days on market 45 45

“The data below, that I compiled to compare the third quarter of this year to the same period last year, appears at first glance to be very contradictory,” Hirsh said. “It shows year-over-year price gains of 9% for single family homes, even as the number of sales substantially declined by a whopping 37%. Buckhead condo and townhome sales saw the same decline in sales volume, coupled with a more moderate increase in the average sale price.

“One explanation for this phenomenon is simply that the under-$1.5 million price range had a higher rate of reduction in total homes sold (down 41%) than more expensive homes. This makes a good portion of the increase in average sale price attributable to the high-end of the market being less dependent on financing. Lesson: beware of reading too much into statistics!”

The most expensive home sold in Buckhead’s third quarter this year was the extravagant property found at 3003 Habersham Road NW, which sold for a cool $6.5 million. The cheapest house to make it into the top ten single-family home sales still had a hefty asking price of $4 million.