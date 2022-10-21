Keep your house warm as temperatures drop

Keep your blinds and shades open during the day so that sunlight can warm your home for free. To ensure maximum heat retention inside the home, close the blinds and shades back up during the night.

Changing your HVAC filters monthly will ensure your system is working at its intended efficiency, keeping you warmer and your energy bills down.

Use space heaters sparingly. Space heaters are a great way to warm yourself up, but they will increase your energy costs and they can be fire risks. Space heaters left near curtains, sinks or tubs can spell disaster. Never use an extension cord with a space heater, and always turn your space heaters off before leaving your home.

Double check those fans and vents

According to Better Homes & Gardens, reversing the ceiling fans in your home can make a significant impact on your house’s air circulation.

Ceiling fans run clockwise during the summer to pull warm air upwards and counterclockwise during the colder seasons to pull hot air downwards. To reverse your fan, grab a ladder and make your way up to the fan. A switch can usually be found just above the fan blades.

Second, open up those vents. The idea that closing your vents will save you money is a myth, home care expert Bailey Carson told Better Homes & Gardens.

“Your home’s HVAC system was selected for your home — including all of its rooms — so regardless of how many vents are open, the system will generate the same amount of hot air,” Carson told the outlet. “Fully closing vents can actually cause your system to overwork, resulting in higher energy bills and damage over the course of time. Partially closing them can help pump air into the right areas, but be sure to leave them at least 25% open.”