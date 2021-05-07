The oldest house in Smyrna has been put on the market

Custom finishes decorate the home as soon as you approach. They include the individually crafted jonquil posts on the iron railing. Stained glass surrounds the front and side doors. Further custom details can be found on every doorknob, shutter hardware and hinge. The door and window trims were also intricately designed. Heart pine and red oak hardwoods, as well as refined moldings, are throughout the house. A personalized gated Charleston-style brick courtyard greets you as you step into the back of the home.

“With 12-foot ceilings, sweeping open rooms, wide transitioning hallways, this home is unique & inspired by a foresighted woman with a sense of humor,” the listing stated.

The home has three bedrooms and 3 full baths, plus a half bath. Each spacious bedroom has an en suite and a top-tier powder room. There are also living spaces throughout the house that invite light and views of the garden. Step outside and glimpse expertly manicured grounds covering a lot that’s more than an acre. Atop a gentle hill is a circular driveway and an oversized, detached one-car garage. When you want to invite guests, over, there will be plenty of parking available.

“This is a spectacular house looking for its exceptional buyer that will appreciate the history that it holds within its walls,” the listing concluded.

Listing by Jill Huitron with Harry Norman Realtors.

Photos by Peter Amato with IMOTO.