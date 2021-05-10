Live in luxury at this $1 million Midtown high-rise condo

There are also high-end features such as a private elevator, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and a marble bar and a walk-in pantry. Additionally, three fully renovated bathrooms with custom built-ins and an infinity bathtub in the owner’s bathroom round out the condo.

Opulent features aren’t only limited to the interior, however.

Step outside and entertain guests on the balcony. Or take them to the clubroom and then enjoy a meal at the pool-adjacent outdoor grill area. You will also get a two-car garage and an extra storage unit to store items for hobbies.

Services offered include a 24/7 concierge, too.

Listing and photos by Eric Salsbery, Realty One Group Insight.