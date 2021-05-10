Live in luxury at this $1 million Midtown high-rise condo

There’s a unique opportunity for you to live in the heart of Midtown with modern style.
A recently listed high-rise condo at 20 10th St. is a large, 3 bedroom building that offers city views and plenty of upgrades.
Located in Aqua Midtown, this Atlanta high-rise condo complex is described as “Midtown’s sleek boutique tower in the center of it all.”
“A boutique building with convenient access to restaurants, shopping, nightlife, MARTA and even a grocery store right next door,” the complex’s website said. “Residences are designed for comfort, style and convenience with floor-to-ceiling windows surrounded by curved ceiling soffits, high-efficient insulated windows with low-e coating (to minimize the amount of infrared and ultraviolet light without minimizing the amount of natural light), spacious balconies, exotic hardwood flooring, and 7′ interior doors.”
For sale at $1,100,000, unit 1203 is characterized by eye-catching fresh paint and new carpets. This 2,835 square foot abode also has hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Other features include custom lighting and new solid core and glass doors throughout the condo.
There are also high-end features such as a private elevator, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and a marble bar and a walk-in pantry. Additionally, three fully renovated bathrooms with custom built-ins and an infinity bathtub in the owner’s bathroom round out the condo.
Opulent features aren’t only limited to the interior, however.
Step outside and entertain guests on the balcony. Or take them to the clubroom and then enjoy a meal at the pool-adjacent outdoor grill area. You will also get a two-car garage and an extra storage unit to store items for hobbies.
Services offered include a 24/7 concierge, too.
Listing and photos by Eric Salsbery, Realty One Group Insight.