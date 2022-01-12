After the holidays, declutter (then re-clutter)

Now, however, it is time to pack all that glitter and glitz back into the basement until next year. I always feel a bit melancholy seeing the holiday bits and bobs leave my rooms. The house never seems quite as vibrant as I remembered it from a rose-colored September. I always think I am going to be thrilled — finally, a clean house! — but somehow it feels a tad empty after all the pageantry of the last few months. This dilemma is what drives me to refresh my spaces to start a new year off full of good vibes and happy feelings. I gravitate toward a few tried-and-true ways to revamp my space. I call this system (in jest) the “declutter, then re-clutter.”

The first step to an overhaul is the declutter phase. I pack up my seasonal goodies (sorting by tree or vignette and room if possible), remove holiday shams from pillow inserts and dust off the glitter from the mantel. Next, I take a look around the room with a fresh set of eyes.