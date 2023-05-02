A look at fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s stunning real estate portfolio

Fond memories in Maine

Switching palms for pines, Carlson’s Florida properties are contrasted by a humble home in Maine’s Bryant Pond. Carlson previously told local news outlet the Sun Journal that Bryant Pond is his “favorite place in the world.”

“I know a lot of people,” Carlson told columnist Pamela Chodosh in 2018, reminiscing about his time in the area. “I am grateful for their kindness and friendship. I like the continuity. I even have plots in Lakeside Cemetery. I plan to spend a lot of time there, actually an eternity.”

The former Fox News host has reportedly spent decades summering in the Maine town, having owned his own property there since 2020.

Carlson previously owned two homes in Washington, D.C., as well, but has since sold the both. In 2017, he sold a 4,800-square-foot mansion for $2,040,000, and in 2020, he sold his second D.C. home for $3,950,000.