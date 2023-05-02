A look at fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s stunning real estate portfolio

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson may be out of a job following his sudden firing from the network last month, but the longtime conservative pundit can at least spend his new-found free time in any of the lavish homes he owns.
Fun in the Florida sun
According to Realtor.com, Carlson owns two properties on Florida’s Gasparilla Island.
Carlson first dropped $2.9 million in 2020 on a Boca Grande estate. At 2,870-square-feet, the house features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half bathroom. The 1960s home features terrazzo floors and cypress-wood decor, as well as a separate one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest cottage.
Two years later, as reported by Dirt.com, Carlson purchased the house next door for a whopping $5.5 million. Built in 1969, the 2,812-square-foot home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Fond memories in Maine
Switching palms for pines, Carlson’s Florida properties are contrasted by a humble home in Maine’s Bryant Pond. Carlson previously told local news outlet the Sun Journal that Bryant Pond is his “favorite place in the world.”
“I know a lot of people,” Carlson told columnist Pamela Chodosh in 2018, reminiscing about his time in the area. “I am grateful for their kindness and friendship. I like the continuity. I even have plots in Lakeside Cemetery. I plan to spend a lot of time there, actually an eternity.”
The former Fox News host has reportedly spent decades summering in the Maine town, having owned his own property there since 2020.
Carlson previously owned two homes in Washington, D.C., as well, but has since sold the both. In 2017, he sold a 4,800-square-foot mansion for $2,040,000, and in 2020, he sold his second D.C. home for $3,950,000.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
