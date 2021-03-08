X

7 Atlanta homes you can buy for less than $500,000

Looking to buy a historic home? Here are five things to keep in mind, according to NerdWallet.

Private Quarters | 47 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A single-family home in the city doesn’t have to cost too much money. For under $500,000, you can get open-concept spaces and enough room for the kids to play in the backyard.

The added benefit of these homes is their access to many haunts of the city, including the beloved Beltline. For many of the houses, you’ll be able to spend quality time with family in these environments in mere minutes.

ExploreHere are 2021′s interior design trends according to Atlanta experts

Glimpse below for a peek at what the city has to offer beyond apartments and condominiums.

1006 Mcdaniel St SW, Atlanta

A brand-new build awaits just steps from Pittsburgh Yards and the West Side Beltline. At just over 2,000 square feet, there are four bedrooms and new stainless steel kitchen appliances. The owner’s suite bathroom features a double vanity and a walk-in shower.

1432 Van Epps Avenue SE

In the center of East Atlanta Villiage is a new bungalow with a large backyard, a new deck and new systems including a sewer and water line. Despite the modern upgrades, it isn’t short on vintage charm. There’s a woodpecker doorknocker from 1923.

Explore5 outdoor home trends to look for this spring

1571 Belmont Avenue SW

Minutes from downtown Atlanta, the Beltline and Lee White Brewery is a remodeled home in the historic Capital View neighborhood. It features a spacious living area and an owner’s suite that opens to a private deck. Upgrades include marble countertops and recessed and pendulum lighting.

871 White Street SW

The Historic West End is home to this all-brick bungalow, which has solid wood flooring throughout the abode. Perhaps best of all, there’s a rare full-sized garage, which has a brand-new door.

769 Berkeley Avenue NW

West Midtown’s sought-after Berkeley Park neighborhood has a charming home that features a painted brick fireplace and an updated bathroom among the features. Those with lots of items will be happy to see the built-in shelves in the bonus room and a shed that offers more storage.

Explore3 design trends influenced by the coronavirus pandemic

1075 Moreland Avenue

This renovated Ormewood Park bungalow offers convenient access to MARTA, the Beltline and East Atlanta Village. Inside, the owner’s suite features a vaulted ceiling, dual closets and a jetted bathtub. You can also pass time on the front porch or the stone patio and ample grassy area.

620 Memorial Drive SE

This move-in-ready home with 1920s charm awaits in Cabbagetown. The newly renovated build is an open-concept house with soft-close cabinetry. It’s also steps away from Krog Street Market.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.