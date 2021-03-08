7 Atlanta homes you can buy for less than $500,000

1432 Van Epps Avenue SE

In the center of East Atlanta Villiage is a new bungalow with a large backyard, a new deck and new systems including a sewer and water line. Despite the modern upgrades, it isn’t short on vintage charm. There’s a woodpecker doorknocker from 1923.

Explore 5 outdoor home trends to look for this spring

1571 Belmont Avenue SW

Minutes from downtown Atlanta, the Beltline and Lee White Brewery is a remodeled home in the historic Capital View neighborhood. It features a spacious living area and an owner’s suite that opens to a private deck. Upgrades include marble countertops and recessed and pendulum lighting.

871 White Street SW

The Historic West End is home to this all-brick bungalow, which has solid wood flooring throughout the abode. Perhaps best of all, there’s a rare full-sized garage, which has a brand-new door.

769 Berkeley Avenue NW

West Midtown’s sought-after Berkeley Park neighborhood has a charming home that features a painted brick fireplace and an updated bathroom among the features. Those with lots of items will be happy to see the built-in shelves in the bonus room and a shed that offers more storage.

Explore 3 design trends influenced by the coronavirus pandemic

1075 Moreland Avenue

This renovated Ormewood Park bungalow offers convenient access to MARTA, the Beltline and East Atlanta Village. Inside, the owner’s suite features a vaulted ceiling, dual closets and a jetted bathtub. You can also pass time on the front porch or the stone patio and ample grassy area.

620 Memorial Drive SE

This move-in-ready home with 1920s charm awaits in Cabbagetown. The newly renovated build is an open-concept house with soft-close cabinetry. It’s also steps away from Krog Street Market.