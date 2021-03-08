7 Atlanta homes you can buy for less than $500,000

A single-family home in the city doesn’t have to cost too much money. For under $500,000, you can get open-concept spaces and enough room for the kids to play in the backyard.
The added benefit of these homes is their access to many haunts of the city, including the beloved Beltline. For many of the houses, you’ll be able to spend quality time with family in these environments in mere minutes.
Glimpse below for a peek at what the city has to offer beyond apartments and condominiums.
1006 Mcdaniel St SW, Atlanta
A brand-new build awaits just steps from Pittsburgh Yards and the West Side Beltline. At just over 2,000 square feet, there are four bedrooms and new stainless steel kitchen appliances. The owner’s suite bathroom features a double vanity and a walk-in shower.
1432 Van Epps Avenue SE
In the center of East Atlanta Villiage is a new bungalow with a large backyard, a new deck and new systems including a sewer and water line. Despite the modern upgrades, it isn’t short on vintage charm. There’s a woodpecker doorknocker from 1923.
1571 Belmont Avenue SW
Minutes from downtown Atlanta, the Beltline and Lee White Brewery is a remodeled home in the historic Capital View neighborhood. It features a spacious living area and an owner’s suite that opens to a private deck. Upgrades include marble countertops and recessed and pendulum lighting.
871 White Street SW
The Historic West End is home to this all-brick bungalow, which has solid wood flooring throughout the abode. Perhaps best of all, there’s a rare full-sized garage, which has a brand-new door.
769 Berkeley Avenue NW
West Midtown’s sought-after Berkeley Park neighborhood has a charming home that features a painted brick fireplace and an updated bathroom among the features. Those with lots of items will be happy to see the built-in shelves in the bonus room and a shed that offers more storage.
1075 Moreland Avenue
This renovated Ormewood Park bungalow offers convenient access to MARTA, the Beltline and East Atlanta Village. Inside, the owner’s suite features a vaulted ceiling, dual closets and a jetted bathtub. You can also pass time on the front porch or the stone patio and ample grassy area.
620 Memorial Drive SE
This move-in-ready home with 1920s charm awaits in Cabbagetown. The newly renovated build is an open-concept house with soft-close cabinetry. It’s also steps away from Krog Street Market.