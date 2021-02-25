5 outdoor home trends to look for this spring

The New York Times’ Wirecutter has some tips on how you can bring your office work into the backyard or on the porch. You can make the outside office permanent or semi-permanent, or make it a moveable space — the choice is up to you.

Home cooking gets a boost

Another common aspect of working from home is eating at home and cooking more meals. But if the usual dishes made on the stove have gotten stale, the good news is outdoor cooking is a popular option.

“Outdoor pizza ovens, barbeque, charcuterie, and cast iron cooking will be hot trends, as will craft cocktails,” Riverbend Home’s report said.

Warmer weather will likely mean more backyard barbecues. Here are some tips on how to have them safely as the pandemic continues.

Explore 5 spring cleaning hacks to make tidying up easier

Bold outdoor accents are all the rage

Accent pieces will be the star of the show this year. A bright outdoor rug or coordinated colors are some ways you can incorporate hues into your outdoor space. Better Homes & Gardens has some ideas of what you can add to make outside entertaining areas more vivid.

“Homeowners are looking for elements of positivity and energy after a challenging year,” the report noted.

Easy curb-appeal improvements

One of the simplest home improvements you can make to sell your home is to boost curb appeal. Simple changes such as updating the porch lighting or adding a window box can add value.

Riverbend Home reported that the housing market is expected to boom this year with millennials continuing to head to the suburbs to become homeowners.

If you’re selling soon, here are eight ways you can increase the curb appeal of your abode.

A space for relaxation

Gardening is associated with relieving stress.

Psychology Today reported that research shows spending time with nature can positively impact your mood.

“A garden is a place where we can slow down and reconnect with the natural world the way our ancestors did all day, every day,” Kristen K. Brown, author of “The Happy Hour Effect: 12 Secrets to Minimize Stress and Maximize Life,” told the website.

You can make the garden an enjoyable place to unwind by adding novel planters and benches. The same ideas can be brought indoors using floral prints and indoor plants.