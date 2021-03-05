3 design trends influenced by the coronavirus pandemic

For those not on a budget, check out Lovesac’s padded, velvet Moviesac for $800 or the Supersac in “dense phur” chinchilla for $1,150.

2. Cordless lighting

Creating work/school/retreat spaces for everyone in the family is much easier when you don’t have to worry about outlets.

Lamps that are rechargable or battery operated turn any nook into a reading space. Create a meditation area in a closet, if you want, without fear of burning down the house with candles.

Cordless lighting comes in numerous styles at a variety of price points. For example, this O’Bright portable LED table lamp, with three brightness levels and a rechargeable battery, is only about $25 on Amazon.com.

Or head over to the Modern Lantern and pickup this Bartlett lapis blue ceramic lamp on a brass base for $450.

3. Privacy screens

“We had Covid, and when we had it, I thought for sure we were going to kill each other,” designer Rush Jenkins, who, with life and work partner Klaus Baer, founded WRJ Design in Jackson, Wyoming, told the Wall Street Journal. The couple created separate office spaces in their great room with a 19th century papier-mâché folding screen.

You might need to separate the kids’ desks or just block the messy living room from your Zoom calls.

This white cardboard divider available at Overstock.com is great for kids, because they can draw or paint on it to reflect their personalities.

Adults might want to consider Amazon’s foldable, wooden divider with removable shelves — hello, instant office.