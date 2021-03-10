Swim in luxury at these 5 homes with deluxe pools

6570 Old Riverside Dr, Sandy Springs

Surrounded by the lush trees of the national forest just off the beaten path along the Chattahoochee River is this abode that will make you feel as if you’re in Highlands, North Carolina. Not only is this a riverfront property, but there’s a climate-controlled pool next to a screened-in porch.

1705 Ardglass Ct NW, Kennesaw

Overlook at Marietta Country Club features custom homes and this one offers a “resort-like backyard oasis.” Featuring a stone waterfall spa and pool, the area is surrounded by huge flagstone patios that offer game areas, a fire pit and a seating area.

304 White Springs Ln, Peachtree City

One of Peachtree City’s most prestigious lake communities provides a renovated six-bedroom home on a one-acre, tree-lined lot. The brick build also has a Pebble Tec pool that provides elegance and durability.

2770 Northside Dr, Atlanta

Ideally nestled in Buckhead, this renovated OBIE Award-winning home features a main-floor primary bedroom that opens out to a private outdoor living area with a fireplace. The fenced-in, landscaped backyard features a saltwater pool, too.