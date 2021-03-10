Swim in luxury at these 5 homes with deluxe pools

For those who want a house with opulence, you’ll have lots of homes to choose from in metro Atlanta.
And for anyone who especially wants a cool place to take a swim, there are plenty of choices in that department, too. Whether you prefer saltwater or a scenic waterfall in your pools, you’ll find all that and more in these five abodes. What you won’t find, however, is a humble dwelling that you can own on a budget.
1737 W Wesley Road NW, Atlanta
This home sits on a little more than an acre and offers five spacious bedrooms plus an owner’s suite. A fenced-in private area and an upstairs balcony that overlooks the backyard pool are among the many features. Plus, the pool also has a jacuzzi and is surrounded by trees, which adds more seclusion.
6570 Old Riverside Dr, Sandy Springs
Surrounded by the lush trees of the national forest just off the beaten path along the Chattahoochee River is this abode that will make you feel as if you’re in Highlands, North Carolina. Not only is this a riverfront property, but there’s a climate-controlled pool next to a screened-in porch.
1705 Ardglass Ct NW, Kennesaw
Overlook at Marietta Country Club features custom homes and this one offers a “resort-like backyard oasis.” Featuring a stone waterfall spa and pool, the area is surrounded by huge flagstone patios that offer game areas, a fire pit and a seating area.
304 White Springs Ln, Peachtree City
One of Peachtree City’s most prestigious lake communities provides a renovated six-bedroom home on a one-acre, tree-lined lot. The brick build also has a Pebble Tec pool that provides elegance and durability.
2770 Northside Dr, Atlanta
Ideally nestled in Buckhead, this renovated OBIE Award-winning home features a main-floor primary bedroom that opens out to a private outdoor living area with a fireplace. The fenced-in, landscaped backyard features a saltwater pool, too.