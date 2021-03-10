These metro Atlanta homes just hit the market

1195 Kelton Dr, Stone Mountain

This 3,426 square foot home provides two stories of space. A stone fireplace and stainless steel refrigerator are just a few of the features. The owner’s suite features a walk-in closet, too.

2844 Ben Hill Rd, East Point

In search of a historic home? Look no further than this 1930 build. It has new systems including plumbing and a water line as well as a roof and interior and exterior paint. With three bedrooms and two renovated bathrooms, there is also a guest house in the back that has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a full kitchen.

1645 Brantford Dr, Tucker

There is a lot to offer in this Drayton Woods neighborhood home — including new renovations. The exterior, windows, HVAC and interior paint are all new along with the outdoor storage shed. There is also the option to go swimming or play tennis in the neighborhood.

6696 Starling Dr SW, Mableton

A four-sided brick home has undergone a full renovation in Cobb County. The abode features a kitchen with handmade drawers and custom closets. It’s also smart home compatible.