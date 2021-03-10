These metro Atlanta homes just hit the market

As the spring arrives, the Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts that it will result in a record purchase origination volume. Additionally, millennials are increasingly reaching the peak first-time homebuyer age, according to Housing Wire.
“The MBA is forecasting that this wave of young homebuyers will support the purchase market for at least the next few years,” the housing market news source said.
With that in mind, there are several new homes that just arrived on the market in Atlanta and the surrounding area. From Decatur to Mableton, glimpse these houses that you may want to consider touring or even placing an offer on.
539 Bridlewood Cir, Decatur
A 3-bedroom cottage in the Fernbank school district, this home offers a renovated owner’s bathroom with a whirlpool tub and double vanity. A screened-in porch overlooks the private deck and backyard and there’s also a double-stack laundry center.
1195 Kelton Dr, Stone Mountain
This 3,426 square foot home provides two stories of space. A stone fireplace and stainless steel refrigerator are just a few of the features. The owner’s suite features a walk-in closet, too.
2844 Ben Hill Rd, East Point
In search of a historic home? Look no further than this 1930 build. It has new systems including plumbing and a water line as well as a roof and interior and exterior paint. With three bedrooms and two renovated bathrooms, there is also a guest house in the back that has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a full kitchen.
1645 Brantford Dr, Tucker
There is a lot to offer in this Drayton Woods neighborhood home — including new renovations. The exterior, windows, HVAC and interior paint are all new along with the outdoor storage shed. There is also the option to go swimming or play tennis in the neighborhood.
6696 Starling Dr SW, Mableton
A four-sided brick home has undergone a full renovation in Cobb County. The abode features a kitchen with handmade drawers and custom closets. It’s also smart home compatible.