5 interior design mistakes experts want you to stop making

Hodge’s work can be seen in Architectural Digest, ELLE Décor, Vogue and Luxe Magazine , among other publications. Hodges wants you to stop scaling your furniture too small in a room. “There seems to be a misconception that small spaces require small and leggy furnishings, but it actually has the opposite effect,” she told Bazaar.com.

Erick Garcia

“One mistake that people tend to make is forgetting to measure their space when shopping for furniture,” said Garcia, founder of Maison Trouvaille. “I’ve seen it time and time again where pieces are either too large or too small, which causes the atmosphere to feel imbalanced. This removes the opportunity to truly create and design a beautiful interior to its full potential.”

Courtney McLeod

McLeod “draws from a kaleidoscopic toolbox of texture, pattern and color to create rooms evocative of one emotion above all others — joy.

“Hands down, the biggest mistake newbies make is succumbing to doubt and taking on too many uninformed opinions,” McLeod told Bazaar.com. “Successful interior design is a personal endeavor; the goal should simply be to bring yourself joy. If you love yellow, go for that yellow sofa! If you love chocolate brown, go for it and paint your dining room that rich color. Who cares what anyone else thinks?”

Tatum Kendrick

“I commonly see people missing the mark when it comes to scale and proportions, as well as wall paint color selection,” Kendrick said. “Creating a successful interior is not only picking out great pieces, but making sure everything flows together in a harmonious way. I often see bedside tables that are too tall next to a bed or a dainty coffee table being swallowed up by an oversize sofa. The inter dynamics of scale and form between the pieces in the room are just as important to consider as the style and pieces themselves. I also often see paint color choices that have missed the mark — whites that have too much blue undertones, creating cold clinical-feeling rooms, or bold moves of color in a powder room or bedroom that are way too saturated and primary, and completely overpower the space, rather than setting a harmonious tone.”