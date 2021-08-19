ajc logo
4 luxury condos to make you feel as if you’re always on vacation

These luxury condos just hit the market in Atlanta.2657 Lenox Rd NE #D47 - $160,000.75 14th St NE UNIT 3610 - $610,000.1820 Peachtree St NW UNIT 710 - $699,000

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Summer will be over before you know it but the feeling of vacation doesn’t have to end.

If you’re planning to move or are dreaming of a luxurious condo, there are plenty in Atlanta.

“Some expensive condos offer complimentary valet parking for its residents, which is definitely an advantage unavailable to homeowners,” Selling Warner Robins noted of the advantages of condos over homes. “Also, amenities such as hot tubs, pools and business centers are all maintained by the property owner, which means that you can expect them all to be clean, and in working order without ever being troubled with the upkeep.”

Here are a few luxury condos for sale right now.

The condo kitchen has a smart fridge and movable island.
The condo kitchen has a smart fridge and movable island.

Credit: Zillow/Clark Brothers Realty, LLC.

Credit: Zillow/Clark Brothers Realty, LLC.

250 Pharr Rd NE APT 208 - $325,000

A modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Buckhead Villiage District, this dwelling features a high-end smart refrigerator and a movable island. The Eclipse condo complex has around-the-clock concierge service with a saltwater pool, club/bar room and a fitness center.

California Closets make up the majority of the condo's closets.
California Closets make up the majority of the condo's closets.

Credit: Zillow/Ansley Real Estate

Credit: Zillow/Ansley Real Estate

285 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW PENTHOUSE 2.3 - $650,000

This penthouse offers more than 1,700 square feet of space with sunny views. The 2 bed, 2 bath spot features 14-foot ceilings and optional furniture. Most closets offer custom storage from California Closets. The building provides access to a roof-top pool, guest suite and a park-like setting, including a dog-walking area.

Seven88 units have exquisite finishes.
Seven88 units have exquisite finishes.

Credit: Zillow/Ansley Real Estate

Credit: Zillow/Ansley Real Estate

788 W Marietta St NW #1411 - $353,900

Seven88 West Midtown has a move-in-ready, new construction condo available. Touted as the sleekest and tallest highrise in the area, this unit has the building’s popular S-2 studio floor plan. It features floor-to-ceiling glass and resort-like amenities, including a pool with skyline views, a fitness center, an indoor dog park and a 24-hour concierge.

The living room's custom brick accent wall are among the condo's luxury upgrades.
The living room's custom brick accent wall are among the condo's luxury upgrades.

Credit: Zillow/Harry Norman Realtors

Credit: Zillow/Harry Norman Realtors

3334 Peachtree Rd NE APT 1707 - $474,900

At more than 1,500 square feet, this 1 bed, 2 bath condo offers ample space. Meridian Buckhead’s custom-designed penthouse features 16-foot tall ceilings with custom beams and trey ceilings. Custom upgrades include Italian light fixtures, a wet bar with a built-in wine fridge and a marble electric fireplace.

