4 luxury condos to make you feel as if you’re always on vacation

A modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Buckhead Villiage District, this dwelling features a high-end smart refrigerator and a movable island. The Eclipse condo complex has around-the-clock concierge service with a saltwater pool, club/bar room and a fitness center.

Caption California Closets make up the majority of the condo's closets. Credit: Zillow/Ansley Real Estate

This penthouse offers more than 1,700 square feet of space with sunny views. The 2 bed, 2 bath spot features 14-foot ceilings and optional furniture. Most closets offer custom storage from California Closets. The building provides access to a roof-top pool, guest suite and a park-like setting, including a dog-walking area.

Caption Seven88 units have exquisite finishes. Credit: Zillow/Ansley Real Estate

Seven88 West Midtown has a move-in-ready, new construction condo available. Touted as the sleekest and tallest highrise in the area, this unit has the building’s popular S-2 studio floor plan. It features floor-to-ceiling glass and resort-like amenities, including a pool with skyline views, a fitness center, an indoor dog park and a 24-hour concierge.

Caption The living room's custom brick accent wall are among the condo's luxury upgrades. Credit: Zillow/Harry Norman Realtors

At more than 1,500 square feet, this 1 bed, 2 bath condo offers ample space. Meridian Buckhead’s custom-designed penthouse features 16-foot tall ceilings with custom beams and trey ceilings. Custom upgrades include Italian light fixtures, a wet bar with a built-in wine fridge and a marble electric fireplace.