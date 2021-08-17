ajc logo
These 5 recently upgraded Decatur homes just hit the market

Private Quarters
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

You don’t have to purchase new construction to get all the latest home upgrades.

There are several homes in Decatur that can offer updated and refinished interiors. Plus, you’ll get the benefits of solid construction and character that come with older homes.

Here’s a sample of recently listed dwellings for $350,000 and under. Each of these homes has four bedrooms and at least 2 full bathrooms.

3673 Aldea Dr - $280,000

This ranch home features a fenced backyard and is fully renovated. Upgrades include hardwood floors, granite countertops, tile showers, new cabinets and fixtures. There’s also a new AC unit, new roof and new windows have been ordered.

1531 Woodfern Dr - $339,000

Described as being “cute as a button,” this home features a recently updated kitchen. You can’t miss the blue cabinets, brass fixtures, black granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

2182 Keheley Dr - $349,000

The brick ranch on Keheley Drive has a spacious floor plan including oak hardwood floors, granite counters, recessed lighting and upgraded fixtures. Each bathroom has custom tile work and designer vanities.

2874 Lynda Pl - $349,900

Modern updates are featured in this mid-century home. It includes a refinished hardwood floor, fresh paint, updated bathrooms, new windows, doors and deck. The kitchen has new soft-close cabinets, a modern backsplash, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

2144 Rosewood Rd - $350,000

This Candler-McAfee neighborhood home has a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and modern fixtures. The hardwood floors have also been refinished. The windows and gutters have been updated and there are newer roofing and exterior paint.

