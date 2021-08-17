These 5 recently upgraded Decatur homes just hit the market

Caption Blue cabinetry is among the features of the recently updated kitchen. Credit: Zillow/Compass Marisa Hammett Credit: Zillow/Compass Marisa Hammett

Described as being “cute as a button,” this home features a recently updated kitchen. You can’t miss the blue cabinets, brass fixtures, black granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Custom tile work and designer vanities are in the bathroom.

The brick ranch on Keheley Drive has a spacious floor plan including oak hardwood floors, granite counters, recessed lighting and upgraded fixtures. Each bathroom has custom tile work and designer vanities.

This home has 2 full bathrooms.

Modern updates are featured in this mid-century home. It includes a refinished hardwood floor, fresh paint, updated bathrooms, new windows, doors and deck. The kitchen has new soft-close cabinets, a modern backsplash, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Refinished hardwood floors are throughout the main level.

This Candler-McAfee neighborhood home has a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and modern fixtures. The hardwood floors have also been refinished. The windows and gutters have been updated and there are newer roofing and exterior paint.