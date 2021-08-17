Private Buckhead estate with koi pond can be yours for $3 million

For $3,899,000, you’ll get 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths and 2 half baths spread over 8,200 square feet. The house is at 740 Fairfield Rd NW.

Enter through the main gate and glimpse the all-brick home, which features hints of Charleston-style architecture. The front door is framed by two large palm trees. The inside, according to the listing, is “exquisitely crafted featuring an elegant entry foyer boasting a dramatic custom floor of black marble and custom-mitered dark cherry in a diamond pattern, along with a library that features maple flooring with birds-eye maple inlay.”