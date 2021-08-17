Private Buckhead estate with koi pond can be yours for $3 million

Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead neighborhood has an estate for sale on more than 3 “lushly landscaped” acres.
For $3,899,000, you’ll get 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths and 2 half baths spread over 8,200 square feet. The house is at 740 Fairfield Rd NW.
Enter through the main gate and glimpse the all-brick home, which features hints of Charleston-style architecture. The front door is framed by two large palm trees. The inside, according to the listing, is “exquisitely crafted featuring an elegant entry foyer boasting a dramatic custom floor of black marble and custom-mitered dark cherry in a diamond pattern, along with a library that features maple flooring with birds-eye maple inlay.”
That cherry color is carried throughout the home as the living room and dining room have richly stained Brazilian cherry floors. Other details include heavy moldings, spacious rooms with ample light and several hidden porches where you can enjoy nature.
Antique wormy chestnut and custom Danish cabinetry is found throughout the home and panels the office and guest suite. The kitchen features white cabinets, a breakfast bar, a walk-in pantry, a breakfast room, stone counters and a wine rack.
The home also features a wine cellar, heated pool and a pool house. It’s outfitted with a full bath, wet bar and outdoor shower. There’s also an outdoor kitchen/gazebo, koi pond and a heated/cooled three-car garage that’s great for entertaining.
Listing by Russell Gray for Harry Norman Realtors.
Photos by Daniel Dahlstrom, owner/photographer at Creative Initiative.