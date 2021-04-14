3 simple ways you can upgrade your laminate countertops

The countertop type is usually associated with Formica and other inexpensive options that gained popularity in the mid-20th century, HGTV reported. But there are some pros to having it, including their low cost and ease of installation. Still, they don’t have the longest lifespan, they’re not heat resistant and can be prone to scratches.

Explore Stunning kitchen cabinet organization designs you can put in your home

If your laminate counters are experiencing a similar fate, Apartment Therapy has some simple ways you can refinish them. Here are three methods you can use to make your old countertops look like new.