3 simple ways you can upgrade your laminate countertops

Homeowners may prefer granite, porcelain and butcher-block countertops, according to a report from Mordor Intelligence, but laminate offers a great budget option.
The countertop type is usually associated with Formica and other inexpensive options that gained popularity in the mid-20th century, HGTV reported. But there are some pros to having it, including their low cost and ease of installation. Still, they don’t have the longest lifespan, they’re not heat resistant and can be prone to scratches.
If your laminate counters are experiencing a similar fate, Apartment Therapy has some simple ways you can refinish them. Here are three methods you can use to make your old countertops look like new.
Lay down contact paper
For an option that you can use to test out a trendy new look or change when you’re ready, look no further than contact paper.
“When you’re shopping for a roll, look for one that’s clearly marked ‘removable,’ which will ensure that it’s sticky enough to stay put for a good long while and then will peel right up when you’re ready for it to (other kinds of contact paper will stick forever or never stick, depending),” Architectural Digest’s Clever suggests.
Give it a faux-marble appearance
On average, the cost of marble countertops can range from $2,000-$7,000 according to Fixr. If you’re seeking the marble look without the marble price, This Old House has a step-by-step guide on how to do it. It involves tools such as a sea sponge and a feather to make oil-based paint appear as if it’s an expensive piece of rock.
Just paint over it
Homeowners who would rather give their laminate counters a simple treatment can simply paint over them without any special designs being necessary. You’ll need to sand the surface beforehand and use countertop coating, which is a special product that can be purchased at your local home improvement store. Be sure to reach the nooks and crannies and allow enough time for each layer to dry.