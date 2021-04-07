Stunning kitchen cabinet organization designs you can put in your home

Open shelves can also provide dimension and, according to the Magnolia Market blog, it “gives your space a finishing detail and is also a space-saving and organization solution.

“What’s a little more tricky about open shelving are the technical aspects such as construction, installation, or even space planning. The good news is that whether you’re ready to take on a shelving project all on your own, or you plan to leave it to the professionals, there is an open shelving unit that will work well for you.”

Even if you have a smaller kitchen, there are ways to use that to its advantage.

“To ensure that your pantry organization is on point, you must master the art of stacking,” Real Simple stated. The magazine consulted interior designer and self-described home therapist Anita Yokota, who recommended clear stacking bins that are “perfect for storing dishtowels, linens, and packaged goods.”