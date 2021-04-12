3 Atlanta tiny homes on the market right now

Whether people would consider drastically downsizing before the pandemic or not, the outbreak seems to have made people reevaluate.
A survey conducted late last year by Fidelity National Financial subsidiary IPX1031 revealed that 56% of 2,000 respondents would consider living in a tiny home. Most of the respondents — 54% — would prefer their home be mobile and the same percentage would rather their home be under 400 square feet.
So it seems that being able to travel and keep your belongings to a minimum is ideal.
If those things are something you’re interested in exploring, the good news is that there are a few tiny homes on the market right now in Atlanta.
Tiny House Listings has three you can look into purchasing, including two mobile options and another that’s only 116 square feet. Take a peek below.
Credit: Tiny House Listings
A mobile tiny home with a full kitchen
For $40,000, this one bed, one bath mobile tiny home could be yours. Don’t let the “tiny” part fool you, however. There’s enough room in here for two lofts and a full-size kitchen with a range and microwave.
Credit: Tiny Home Listings
Tiny home, huge access to a community garden
Close to the Beltline and the West End, this tiny home is one of several tailored abodes on 1/3 acre lots for sale for $50,000. Plus, at 500 square feet, it’s a little bit roomier than the average tiny home.
Bring the outside in with this tiny cabin on wheels
You don’t have to choose between the indoors and the outdoors in this mini-cabin. For $15,999, you can experience the best of both worlds. The cedar and pine home can also haul behind you, so your home will never be far away while you’re on the road.