3 Atlanta tiny homes on the market right now

This home is mobile and has dual lofts. Credit: Tiny House Listings Credit: Tiny House Listings

For $40,000, this one bed, one bath mobile tiny home could be yours. Don’t let the “tiny” part fool you, however. There’s enough room in here for two lofts and a full-size kitchen with a range and microwave.

This tiny home has access to a community garden. Credit: Tiny Home Listings Credit: Tiny Home Listings

Close to the Beltline and the West End, this tiny home is one of several tailored abodes on 1/3 acre lots for sale for $50,000. Plus, at 500 square feet, it’s a little bit roomier than the average tiny home.

You don’t have to choose between the indoors and the outdoors in this mini-cabin. For $15,999, you can experience the best of both worlds. The cedar and pine home can also haul behind you, so your home will never be far away while you’re on the road.