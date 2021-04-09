Peek inside this $2 million custom European-influenced home in Milton

Speaking of breakfast, the custom kitchen is perfect for those who love to entertain. Caterers and chefs will delight in the double dishwashers, double ovens, six-burner gas stove, griddle and warming tray.

With all that space to cook a lavish meal, you’ll need room to host guests for wining and dining. Luckily, a large dining table can fit in the formal dining room with no problem. Your dinner guests will also get a view of the garden, which they can see from the bay window.

The other bedrooms, all en suites, are on the upper level. One even has a gas fireplace and another features a Juliet balcony. On the pool level, there’s a space that would be ideal to use as an in-law apartment or one for a child who is all grown up.

Listing by Melanie White of Harry Norman Realtors.

Photos courtesy of Melanie White.