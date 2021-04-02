5 things to consider before getting a pool

Why do I want a pool?

The answer may seem obvious in your head, but The Spruce notes you and your family should write down all the reasons why you desire to splash around in a permanent space on your property.

“When I was a kid, my parents bought a house with a pool in the backyard. It was glorious,” Angela Colley wrote on Realtor.com. “My sister and I spent our weekends practicing our dives in the deep end, lolling about on pool floats, and even enjoying some primo relaxation in the attached hot tub on cool nights. We had friends over all the time, and our domestic social lives were centered around that cool, blue water.”

But Colley said that was the only summer spent that way. So before you take the plunge, be sure everyone wants to enjoy their summers by the pool for the long haul.

What’s my budget?

Among the considerations you need to make for any home renovation project are knowing how much money you’re willing to spend on something. Building a pool can range from $15,989 - $43,768 according to HomeAdvisor. Home remodeling cost resource Fixr reported the costs will rise if you go from wanting an above ground to an in-ground pool. Materials such as vinyl, fiberglass and concrete will also change the costs of an in-ground pool.

What type of pool do I want?

Speaking of above-ground versus in-ground pools, you’ll need to decide what type of pool you’ll want. Vinyl, fiberglass and concrete are the three materials swimming pools come in, according to Bob Vila.

“Each offers a unique set of advantages and disadvantages,” the home advice website said. “Fiberglass pools are low maintenance, durable, compatible with salt systems. Because they are built offsite, and because of their low chemical usage, fiberglass pools boast the lowest total cost of ownership compared with both concrete and vinyl. However, the initial cost of fiberglass is higher than vinyl and the material is not customizable. Concrete pools offer total customization and extreme durability. However, they have the highest maintenance and chemical requirements, and highest total cost of ownership.”

Who will maintain the pool?

On average it costs $80-$150 a month or around $960-1,800 a year to maintain a pool, according to HomeGuide. You’ll have to decide whether you’ll be keeping up your pool yourself or if you’ll entrust a professional to get the job done. Among the things you’ll have to do to maintain your pool are getting rid of debris, vacuuming the pool and adjusting chemicals, to name a few. This Old House has tips on how you can do these things if you choose not to let a pro handle it.

Should I stick to the community pool?

If all else fails, you may be better off splashing around in your subdivision or local public pool. Here’s a guide to ones in metro Atlanta. Be sure to check their health and safety guidelines before planning your outing.