Make spring cleaning easier this year with these expert tips

Explore Upgrade your shower with these quick pro tips

Wash sconces and all other light fixtures

An important activity to add to your spring cleaning to-do list is to wash all sconces, chandeliers and any other light fixtures within the home.

“At first glance, these may not seem dusty, but once you wipe one, you will see a noticeable difference,” professional organizer Jamie Novak, author of Keep This, Toss That, told Reader’s Digest.

Don’t forget to stretch

Spring cleaning can be more than tiring. Bending down to clean under tables, crouching in awkward positions to get behind book shelves and most other cleaning activities in those hard to reach areas can be hard on the joints and back. More over, scrubbing can wear down muscles and cause soreness the next day.

Make sure to stretch before beginning any spring cleaning, and don’t be afraid to incorporate knee pads or other pieces of protective gear.

“Cleaning can often strain and pull lesser-used muscles, even on a fit person, as we crouch, lift, reach and kneel in ways our body is not used to,” Chief cleaning officer of MaidPro Melissa Homer told Today.