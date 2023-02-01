X
Declutter your home with these storage and organization tools

Private Quarters
With the first month of the new year already almost over, the interior design world is chock full of new ideas and interesting innovations. It’s all thanks to some effective and stylish 2023 trends. For many homeowners, the top 2023 interior design trends are focusing on two basic tasks — storage and organization.

According to the pros, there are a number of creative ways the industry is making decluttering homes easier, more effective and just as stylish as ever.

Sustainability

A huge trend in storage and organization for 2023 is sustainability. Homeowners are looking for ways to ditch plastic bins for containers made out of alternative, eco-friendly materials.

“2023 is the year for sustainable organizing,” Home+Sort cofounder Brandie Larsen told Better Homes & Gardens. “People are loving the options that are environmentally friendly but get the job done by making their lives easier in any space in their home.”

Larson said “glass jars with bamboo lids, baskets made with natural materials, and organizing bins made from recycled plastic” are good options that are increasingly popular right now.

Function over form

While many homeowners are looking for ways to make their homes look more magazine worthy, many more people are simply looking to maximize the functionality of their living spaces. It’s a trend that’s picking up speed this year.

“There is a time and a place for beautiful spaces that you will see on TV or Pinterest, but what works for most families is organizational systems that help keep the day to day clutter at bay and help the entire family function as one,” Alli Bodnar, of Alli B Organizing, told The Spruce. “I hope to see function first, and beauty to follow!”

To accomplish this, many families are tossing out their opaque storage bins for clear ones.

“You can easily tell what is in them and they still look neat and orderly because your brain sees them as one item, rather than all of the things inside,” Rachel Ferdaszewski, of Serenispace Home Organization, told the website. “The only times I recommend opaque storage bins are for items that can be sensitive to light, such as photographs or fabrics.”

Multifunctional spaces

A great way to save on space is to make your living spaces multipurpose. According to Extra Space Storage Inc., it’s a popular trend.

“A lingering design trend from the past few years, multifunctional spaces at home are especially useful for people with small living spaces who need designated areas for work, leisure, and family time,” the company reported. “Multi-functional interior design allows you to make the most of your space and prioritize the things that are important for your lifestyle. Whether it’s utilizing a flex room, space-saving furniture, or combining a guest room and home office setup, finding ways to design and use rooms for multiple purposes will continue to be an interior design trend into 2023.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

