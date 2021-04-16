See the massive $10 million Buckhead estate inspired by Muckross House

“It’s perfect for entertaining poolside and you get a fabulous view of this tremendous estate,” agent Debra Johnston said in a video tour of the home. There’s also a covered loggia that has a fireplace and grilling area perfect for an outdoor meal.

Inside is an open kitchen with custom cabinetry and quartzite double islands. Views of the garden can also be seen from the front, while glimpses of the pool in the back can be seen from the breakfast room.

An entire wing of the home is dedicated to the owner’s suite, which has a study and covered patio.

The terrace level features windows from every room and an entertaining space at the pool. There’s also a bar with a wine room, gym, sauna and steam room. Four more bedroom suites are in the attached guest wing, helping to bring the complete bedroom count of this 15,500 square foot home to six. As for bathrooms, there are 13 total, with 8 full baths and 5 half baths.

Construction on the home was completed in early 2020 and the grounds have been redesigned with mature trees, a huge lawn and a wrap-around hardscape surrounding the stone pool house.

