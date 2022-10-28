ajc logo
X

Poll: What’s the best stall at Ponce City Market?

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Variety, affordability, immediacy, informality and community are just a few of the reasons that diners flock to food halls these days. And those are the same reasons The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to tackle the subject for our Fall Dining Guide.

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market was once a Sears warehouse before blossoming a decade ago into a mixed-use development with apartments, shops and offices. “But,” writes Bob Townsend in his profile, “the sprawling food hall — with its rooftop deck, seasonal farmers market and access to the Eastside Beltline — is what keeps crowds coming back for more.”

But the question remains — which of the food hall’s vendors do our readers like most?

Make your selection below. Voting ends November 4, and we’ll announce the results soon after. And don’t miss our full Fall Dining Guide coverage of food halls all across Atlanta.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Kevin Wolf

AP sources: Suspect targeted home of House speaker in attack3m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: Why isn’t Stacey Abrams winning?
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

NEW DETAILS: Customer killed in Manuel’s Tavern shooting ID’d
30m ago

Credit: TikTok @Flnewsman

Dad’s clapback about daughters’ homecoming dresses goes viral
18h ago

Credit: TikTok @Flnewsman

Dad’s clapback about daughters’ homecoming dresses goes viral
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Mighty Georgia is rumbling still
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Hunt

Poll: What’s the best stall at Politan Row at Colony Square?
4m ago
Poll: What’s the best stall at Municipal Market — formerly Sweet Auburn Curb Market?
24m ago
Poll: What’s the best stall at Marietta Square Market?
32m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
18h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top