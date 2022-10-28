Poll: What’s the best stall at Ponce City Market?

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market was once a Sears warehouse before blossoming a decade ago into a mixed-use development with apartments, shops and offices. “But,” writes Bob Townsend in his profile, “the sprawling food hall — with its rooftop deck, seasonal farmers market and access to the Eastside Beltline — is what keeps crowds coming back for more.”