Poll: What’s the best stall at Politan Row at Colony Square?

Variety, affordability, immediacy, informality and community are just a few of the reasons that diners flock to food halls these days. And those are the same reasons The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to tackle the subject for our Fall Dining Guide.
“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”
Politan Row at Colony Square
Politan Row at Colony Square is one of the newer food halls in Atlanta. Nestled in the center of Midtown’s Colony Square, Politan Row offers a soulful restaurant lineup with a stylish, modern veneer.
“Once you find your way from the color-coded parking deck, up the escalators and across the open-air, artificial turf courtyard, you’ll arrive at a food hall that could be confused with a swanky lounge,” Henri Hollis wrote in his profile of the food hall. “A glittering bar sits below a spectacular ceiling featuring LED lights and varnished, natural wood.”
But the question remains — which of the food hall’s vendors do our readers like most?
Make your selection below. Voting ends November 4, and we’ll announce the results soon after. And don’t miss our full Fall Dining Guide coverage of food halls all across Atlanta.
