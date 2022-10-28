Poll: What’s the best stall at Politan Row at Colony Square?

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Politan Row at Colony Square

Politan Row at Colony Square is one of the newer food halls in Atlanta. Nestled in the center of Midtown’s Colony Square, Politan Row offers a soulful restaurant lineup with a stylish, modern veneer.