Poll: What’s the best stall at Municipal Market — formerly Sweet Auburn Curb Market?

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Municipal Market

Municipal Market — formerly known as the Sweet Auburn Curb Market — was founded as an open-air market in 1918. It’s been in it’s current building on Edgewood Avenue since 1924, making it the granddaddy of Atlanta food halls.