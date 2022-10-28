Poll: What’s the best stall at Municipal Market — formerly Sweet Auburn Curb Market?

Variety, affordability, immediacy, informality and community are just a few of the reasons that diners flock to food halls these days. And those are the same reasons The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to tackle the subject for our Fall Dining Guide.
“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”
Municipal Market
Municipal Market — formerly known as the Sweet Auburn Curb Market — was founded as an open-air market in 1918. It’s been in it’s current building on Edgewood Avenue since 1924, making it the granddaddy of Atlanta food halls.
“Inside, you’ll find purveyors of fresh produce, meat and seafood, as well as restaurant stalls serving a wide range of food, including pizza, tacos, soul food, and Ethiopian and Vietnamese dishes,” wrote Bob Townsend in his profile of the food hall.
But the question remains — which of the food hall’s vendors do our readers like most?
Make your selection below. Voting ends November 4, and we’ll announce the results soon after. And don’t miss our full Fall Dining Guide coverage of food halls all across Atlanta.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com