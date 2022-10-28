Poll: What’s the best stall at Marietta Square Market?

Variety, affordability, immediacy, informality and community are just a few of the reasons that diners flock to food halls these days. And those are the same reasons The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to tackle the subject for our Fall Dining Guide.
“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”
Marietta Square Market
Marietta Square Market has 18 vendors. Impressively, most of the original tenants survived the pandemic and continue to operate in the bustling food hall, which features a modified antique trolley poking out of its front facade.
“Marietta Square Market boasts a large, open dining area filled with communal tables,” Henri Hollis wrote in his profile of the food hall. “The building also is surrounded by patio seating for those who would prefer to eat al fresco. A shaded satellite patio near the front entrance provides more outdoor seating.”
But the question remains — which of the food hall’s vendors do our readers like most?
