Poll: What’s the best stall at Marietta Square Market?

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Marietta Square Market

Marietta Square Market has 18 vendors. Impressively, most of the original tenants survived the pandemic and continue to operate in the bustling food hall, which features a modified antique trolley poking out of its front facade.