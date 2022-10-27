Poll: What’s the best stall at Krog Street Market?

“Food halls are the 21st century iteration of past years’ bustling markets, cafeterias and mall food courts with the ubiquitous Sbarro and Panda Express counters,” senior editor for Food, Dining & Living Ligaya Figueras wrote in her introduction to the guide. “Featuring a wide variety of offerings, food halls are lively, come-one, come-all gathering places.”

Krog Street Market

Open since 2014, Krog Street Market, near the Eastside Beltline, is home to more than 20 vendors. “Wandering around the market, you can taste a bit of the world,” Angela Hansberger wrote in her profile of the food hall.