Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ misfires at the box office

One reason may be the confusion among parents and children that the movie’s marketing caused. Because this film is not technically about Buzz Lightyear the toy, but rather the character on which the toy was based — a movie within a movie, essentially — families may have not known what the movie was really about, which can lead to less of a drive to see it opening weekend. Families may have also been confused on where to see the movie, after a few years of expecting new Disney Studios releases to come out on Disney+ opening weekend.

Audiences may also be feeling fatigue around the “Toy Story” universe with this being the fifth picture in the franchise. On the other hand, with Buzz being the only original character in this movie, those who loved the franchise may be missing the rest of the cast.

The film’s international box office was definitely hurt after being banned in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for featuring a same-sex kiss. The kiss may also have had an impact on the domestic box office, with conservative parents fearing “LGBTQ+ indoctrination,” which Disney has been facing backlash for the past few years.

The fate of “Lightyear” has not been dealt yet, and only time will tell if the movie can still be a huge success.