Grab a burger and a laugh at Shake Shack Buckhead this summer

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The restaurant is hosting a rooftop comedy series through August

A belly full of beef and laughs can be yours starting this week.

Shake Shack Buckhead is hosting a rooftop comedy series starting July 15. Local comedian Damon Sumner and his comic friends will perform every other Thursday through August 26.

“Grab some Shack, kick back and laugh with friends!” the Eventbrite description said.

Excluding taxes and fees, tickets are $60 for a table for two and $120 for a table of four. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the 21-and-up show begins at 8 p.m.

At Thursday’s kickoff show, Sumner will be joined by fellow Atlanta-based performers including comedian-actor Wellington Ojukwu, stand-up comedian Amber Chandler and comedian Brittany Dent. The July 26 show will feature Sumner with political professional and comedian Talley Berry, comic, writer, producer and host Jen O’Neill Smith and comedian Minori Hinds.

As you soak in the laughs, enjoy the full Shake Shack menu à la carte, including Shack red, white and rosé canned wines, White Claw and beer from the rooftop cart. There’s also the limited-edition Hot Honey Chicken menu. Sip on non-alcoholic cocktail-inspired “summerades” and seasonal cherry pop and triple chocolate chip shakes too.

Aside from performing stand-up in Atlanta, Sumner has also been on television. He’s appeared on EPIX’s “Unprotected Sets, Prime Video’s “Indie Life” and on The Weather Channel. He’s also been heard on Sirius XM’s “RAWDOG”. He co-hosts the podcasts, “Forth and Ten” and “Sum it Up with the Sumners,” a “sportsish” podcast with fellow comics David Perdue and Nathan Owens. Both will perform with Sumner at Shake Shack Buckhead.

Shake Shack Rooftop Comedy Series

8 p.m.

Every other Thursday, July 15-Aug. 26

Shake Shack Buckhead: 3035 Peachtree Road Northeast, #Suite A146, Atlanta

Tickets are $60 for a table for two, $120 for a table of four

