Grab a burger and a laugh at Shake Shack Buckhead this summer

As you soak in the laughs, enjoy the full Shake Shack menu à la carte, including Shack red, white and rosé canned wines, White Claw and beer from the rooftop cart. There’s also the limited-edition Hot Honey Chicken menu. Sip on non-alcoholic cocktail-inspired “summerades” and seasonal cherry pop and triple chocolate chip shakes too.

Aside from performing stand-up in Atlanta, Sumner has also been on television. He’s appeared on EPIX’s “Unprotected Sets, Prime Video’s “Indie Life” and on The Weather Channel. He’s also been heard on Sirius XM’s “RAWDOG”. He co-hosts the podcasts, “Forth and Ten” and “Sum it Up with the Sumners,” a “sportsish” podcast with fellow comics David Perdue and Nathan Owens. Both will perform with Sumner at Shake Shack Buckhead.

8 p.m.

Every other Thursday, July 15-Aug. 26

Shake Shack Buckhead: 3035 Peachtree Road Northeast, #Suite A146, Atlanta

Tickets are $60 for a table for two, $120 for a table of four